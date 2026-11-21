A financial report reveals Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco spent $3.2 million of taxpayer money on security, including luxury hotels and a gubernatorial campaign trip in St Louis.

A bombshell financial report released on Tuesday has revealed that Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco used taxpayer dollars to fund luxury hotel stays, high-end dining, and expenses related to his unsuccessful Republican gubernatorial campaign. The audit, conducted by the Riverside County Auditor-Controller's Office, details how Bianco's protective detail has cost the public approximately $3.2 million since October 2025.

Financial Breakdown of Protective Expenses

While the majority of the $3.2 million expenditure was allocated to paying the salaries of Bianco's security team, the report obtained by the Los Angeles Times highlights approximately $32,500 spent on credit card transactions, air travel, car rentals, and accommodation. These funds were used to support Bianco's movements across California and beyond, often blurring the lines between official county business and personal or political activities.

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Luxury Travel and Political Campaign Stops

One particularly controversial trip occurred in March, when Bianco traveled to St Louis to appear on Andy Frisella's REAL AF podcast and visit the headquarters of a supplement company founded by Frisella. For this excursion, Bianco and his security team, consisting of a sergeant and two deputies, booked three hotel rooms at the Ritz-Carlton. The taxpayer-funded bill covered the hotel accommodations, airfare, and car rental costs for the entire detail.

Further scrutiny was placed on expenses linked to Bianco's gubernatorial bid. In April, Bianco attended a debate at Cal State Fresno, where costs were incurred for hotel rooms for himself and two security personnel at the Fairfield Marriott. Later that same month, he traveled to KRON4 Studios in San Francisco for another debate, with five security staff members accompanying him, their expenses also covered by county funds.

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Election Night and Rally Costs

The audit also flagged costs associated with Bianco's election night watch party in Eastvale, which included protection for six employees. Additionally, a county purchasing card was used to buy ice and water for employees attending a Governor rally on March 14, adding $26.19 to the tally of questioned expenses. These items were part of a broader pattern of spending that investigators deemed questionable.

Riverside County Undersheriff Don Sharp defended the expenditures, stating that Bianco hired the security detail after receiving multiple death threats largely stemming from his opposition to COVID-19 mandates. Sharp argued that the role of Sheriff requires 24/7 responsibility and that the public visibility of Bianco creates security concerns extending beyond the Sheriff's Office.

Official Defense and Political Motives

Undersheriff Sharp suggested that the report may have been politically motivated, emphasizing that Bianco's position demands constant protection due to credible threats. He stated that like many elected officials facing such dangers, a dedicated security detail was deemed necessary. Sharp noted that the nature of the threats directed at Bianco justified the level of protection provided, regardless of the context of their travel.

The costs were flagged by the auditor-controller's accounts-payable team during a routine review. When questioned about how these expenses constituted county business, a deputy director of sheriff's administrative services responded on May 28 that the travel charges were strictly to provide security to the Sheriff. The response indicated that the department does not differentiate on the type of travel when providing protection.

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Luxury Stays and Steak Dinners

Beyond campaign events, the report identified personal luxury expenses. A stay at the Margaritaville in Lake Tahoe in June included room charges and valet parking. Furthermore, the audit found a $665 steak dinner at Los Feliz's Alley on Vermont in July, which was also paid for using public funds. These specific items have drawn significant criticism for appearing unrelated to official duties.

After being given the opportunity to repay the questioned money by the auditor-controller, Sheriff Chad Bianco declined the offer. His refusal has intensified calls for a deeper investigation into the financial management of the Sheriff's Office and the use of taxpayer resources for personal or political gain.

Future Investigations and Legal Implications

Riverside County Supervisor Jose Medina stated that he expects the auditor-controller to request an outside auditor to investigate the expenses further. Medina expressed confidence that the current report is not the end of the matter, signaling ongoing scrutiny. He emphasized the need for transparency in how public funds are managed by elected officials.

While California law prohibits the use of taxpayer dollars for campaign purposes, experts suggest that the phrasing within the law regarding actions 'not authorized by law' may provide Bianco with arguments to defend the costs. Nevertheless, the revelation of such significant expenditures has sparked a debate on accountability and the appropriate use of public resources for security details of high-profile officials.