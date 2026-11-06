RJ Mitte Cause of Death Revealed in Texas Inquest Report

Inquest details confirm RJ Mitte died by hanging on October 12. Breaking Bad star's family shares grief and mental health concerns following his passing.

Official documents have revealed the specific cause of death for RJ Mitte, the 34-year-old actor best known for his role as Walter White Jr. in the hit series Breaking Bad. The Cameron County, Texas, inquest report confirms that Mitte died by hanging on October 12.

The report states that the actor was pronounced dead at 1.32pm after being discovered in his Texas home by his mother, Dyna Mitte. This official documentation follows earlier statements from Mitte's representative, who confirmed the actor took his own life last month but initially declined to disclose further operational details.

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RJ Mitte Cause of Death Details

The primary mechanism of death is explicitly identified as hanging in the official coroner's documentation. This fact resolves previous speculation and provides a definitive account for the public record. The location of the incident was the actor's private residence in Texas, where his mother found him while attempting to deliver lunch.

Midte had been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for over a decade. His representative had previously shared a statement expressing profound sadness over the tragic passing of the beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate. The inquest report serves as the final legal confirmation of these earlier announcements.

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Family Discovery and Mental Health Context

Dyna Mitte provided a heartbreaking account of how she discovered her son's body. She told NBC News that she had called him in the morning but was unable to reach him. She noted that this was not unusual behavior, as he often slept until midday. Consequently, she decided to pick up lunch and bring it to him directly.

Upon arriving at his residence, Dyna Mitte found him and immediately discovered the tragic scene. She revealed that for three months prior to his death, she had been offering to help him find therapy. Mitte reportedly refused these offers, stating, No, I've got it. It's OK. I'm handling it.

His mother expressed deep regret that she did not force the issue more aggressively. She stated she wishes she had taken him screaming and yelling to get therapy. She believes his decision to end his life was a spur of the moment decision. Dyna spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the tragedy and admitted there were significant concerns about his mental health.

Bryan Cranston and Industry Tributes

Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White opposite Mitte's character, shared his grief in an Instagram post. He described being in deep despair over the death of his TV son. Cranston noted that he met Mitte when he was only 14 years old during the casting process for Breaking Bad.

Cranston praised the actor for never allowing his cerebral palsy to be an excuse. He wrote that Mitte met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination. The veteran actor revealed they were in touch only a few weeks ago, texting to figure out when they could meet for lunch.

Cranston questioned why such a loss occurred so suddenly. He stated, I don't know if that lunch would have changed his future. He emphasized that he thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series. The loss represents a significant void in the acting community that defined a generation of television.

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Sister Lacianne Carriere Emotional Tribute

Midte's younger sister, Lacianne Carriere, penned a shattering tribute to her late brother. She promised to try her best to heal following the profound loss. Carriere expressed that Mitte had been a father figure to her, a role she highlighted during a celebration of life where she delivered a tearful eulogy.

Carriere wrote on Instagram that there are just no words to describe the pain. She noted that life hasn't felt real since the phone call. She mentioned that his strawberry Fanta was still sitting on her coffee table when she received the news. This small detail underscored the suddenness of his absence.

She described losing her other half and her brother, but also her father. Carriere stated that every single aspect of her personality is because of his influence. She listed her music taste, film taste, and video game preferences as direct results of his impact on her life.

Carriere continued by sharing that since the phone call, she has been sitting around with his closest people almost every night. They share the craziest stories that could never be said anywhere else. She described him as the life of the party and the coolest guy that they all tried to keep up with but never could.

The tribute concluded with a poignant reflection on the future they would not have. Carriere shared that they had so much more to do. She expressed uncertainty about whether her heart could ever be whole again after losing the biggest piece of it. The entertainment industry mourns the loss of a dedicated advocate and talented performer.