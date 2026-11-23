Londoners face severe travel disruption as RMT Underground drivers strike starting Dec 17. TfL and union leaders clash over voluntary four-day week proposals and depot protections.

Commuters in London are preparing for significant disruption to daily travel as the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) initiates a series of eight 24-hour strikes by Underground drivers. The first walkout is scheduled to commence on Thursday, marking the beginning of a prolonged industrial action that will impact the capital's transportation infrastructure throughout the winter months.

Core Dispute Details and Union Positions

Last-ditch negotiations are set to take place tomorrow between the RMT and Transport for London (TfL) in an attempt to avert the immediate strike. The central conflict revolves around TfL's proposal to implement a four-day working week for Tube drivers, a change that the RMT strongly opposes. Notably, this specific proposal has already received backing from the Aslef union, creating a complex dynamic among the different workforce representatives.

Also read Fare Dodger Laughs After Assaulting Police Officer in London Tube Station

If the talks held at the conciliation service Acas tomorrow fail to produce a resolution, the industrial action will officially begin at 12pm on Thursday. TfL maintains that the proposed working week changes are entirely voluntary and designed to reduce the total hours driven by staff, arguing this leads to a more efficient service. However, the union remains steadfast in its opposition to the structural changes to employment terms.

Stakeholder Arguments and Working Conditions

Nick Dent, director of customer operations for London Underground, stated that the organization has engaged with trade unions for months regarding the new four-day week proposal. He emphasized that drivers can now choose to remain on a five-day week with a guarantee of staying at their current depot, offering a meaningful choice regarding working patterns without requiring a change in workplace location.

Advertisement

TfL clarified that drivers opting for the five-day working week will accept the same new terms and conditions as those choosing the four-day option. The transport authority argues these changes will reduce driver fatigue and deliver a more reliable Tube service for customers, positioning the initiative as a modernization effort rather than a degradation of conditions.

Conversely, RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey described the proposal as a wholesale attack on drivers' working conditions. He argued that the scheme is not truly voluntary, as it forces drivers to surrender existing protections whether they work four or five days. Dempsey warned that the agreement threatens displacement from depots for those who refuse, effectively coercing employees into accepting unfavorable changes.

The union highlighted concerns that drivers would be asked to spend more time driving trains and accept longer, more unpredictable shifts. They asserted that these demands undermine agreements negotiated and defended over many years, prioritizing corporate efficiency over the well-being and job security of the workforce.

Strike Schedule and Real-World Impact

The immediate impact on Londoners involves widespread service cancellations and delays, particularly on lines heavily reliant on RMT-represented staff. Beyond the initial Thursday strike, further 24-hour RMT Tube strikes are firmly scheduled for December 17 and 19, January 4 and 6, and February 17, 23, and 25. These dates represent a sustained period of uncertainty for passengers who rely on the Underground for daily commutes and travel.

Advertisement

This dispute adds to existing tensions within the London transport network, following recent disruptions caused by separate industrial actions. Last Friday and Saturday, Tube services were disrupted due to a 24-hour strike by Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) members on the Piccadilly line, who walked out at noon to protest the dismissal of a colleague. This earlier action was unrelated to the current RMT dispute but contributed to a broader atmosphere of labor unrest.

TfL expressed extreme disappointment regarding the TSSA walkout, citing the unjustified nature of striking in response to the dismissal of an employee working a second job while receiving full sick pay. The TSSA countered that their action was necessary to support a colleague who they claimed was unfairly treated by London Underground, highlighting deep-seated grievances regarding management decisions and employee rights.

Broader Transport Sector Disputes

While the Underground dispute continues, other sectors of London's transport network are facing similar challenges. Unite union members, including approximately 1,300 bus drivers employed by Sussex Go Ahead, have announced a series of strikes for next month in a separate dispute over pay. These workers rejected a two-year pay deal, escalating tensions across the broader public transport landscape.

The Unite strikes are scheduled for December 1, 10, and 19, and will affect services operated by Brighton & Hove bus, Metrobus, and Spirit of Sussex. This parallel action indicates that labor relations across the UK transport sector remain fragile, with multiple unions and employers struggling to reach mutually acceptable agreements on working conditions, pay, and job security.