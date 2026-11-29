Leeds faces major travel disruption for the Jane Tomlinson Run For All 10K. Complete guide to road closures, bus diversions, and parking suspensions affecting the city centre.

Organisers from Jane Tomlinson Run For All are enforcing strict traffic restrictions across Leeds city centre and surrounding areas to ensure the safety of competitors in the upcoming 10K road race. The event is scheduled for Sunday with runners departing from Wellington Street at 9:30am for a route that tests athletes against the backdrop of historic landmarks before returning to the finish line.

Race Route And Start Time Details

The competitive portion of the event begins at 9:30am when participants launch from Wellington Street. Athletes will proceed towards Cardigan Fields before continuing past the gothic ruins of Kirkstall Abbey. After reaching this northern landmark, runners will turn back down Abbey Road, passing the Abbey House Museum, and follow Kirkstall Road back into the city centre to complete their race at the finish line near Wellington Street.

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Early Morning Road Closures

To facilitate the race start and the movement of participants, authorities have implemented a comprehensive blockage of key streets in the immediate vicinity of the start point. These closures are effective from 4:00am until 3:00pm on Sunday. The affected thoroughfares include Aire Street, King Street, Park Place, Quebec Street, Queen Street, Thirsk Row, Wellington Street, York Place, Northern Street, A58 Slip Road, Skinner Street, Lisbon Street, Wellington Place, Little Queen Street, Back York Place, and Britannia Street.

Main Road Blockages And Roll Reopening

Broader arterial roads surrounding the race course will also be inaccessible to general traffic starting at 8:00am. The A65 Abbey Road, B6157 Kirkstall Lane, B6157 Bridge Road, A65 New Road Side, Abbey Walk, A65 Commercial Road, A65 Kirkstall Road, Burley Place, Canal Road, Willow Road, Viaduct Road, A58 Westgate, and the A58 Slip Road are subject to these restrictions. These closures will be lifted on a rolling basis between 11:45am and 12:45pm as the race progresses and sections of the course become clear.

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Bus Service Diversions And Parking Bans

Transport services will experience significant disruptions with several bus routes diverted or suspended. The 4, 4F Pudsey to Seacroft route will divert via the A58 Inner Ring Road, West Street slip road, Westgate, The Headrow, and Park Row. The 14 Leeds to Pudsey service will terminate at City Square F until approximately 12:30pm, while the return leg will be affected until 3:00pm. Routes 16, 16A, 33, 34, and 42 will also follow altered paths to bypass closed junctions. Additionally, parking is suspended on Park Place, York Place, Britannia Street, Quebec Street, Queen Street, and Lisbon Street.

Public Advice For Sunday Travel

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to plan alternative journeys well in advance due to the suspension of numerous Traffic Regulation Orders between 4:00am and 3:00pm. The combination of road closures, bus diversions, and parking bans is expected to cause substantial delays in the city centre and Kirkstall areas. Residents and workers in the vicinity should check specific bus stop changes for routes 14, 16, 33, and 42, as several original stops will be unaccessible during the event window.