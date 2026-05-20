Road Sign Confusion and the Difference between Clearway and No Waiting Signs

Drivers are urged to be familiar with the differences between road signs, despite the similarities in some cases. Clearway signs indicate no stopping under any circumstances, while no waiting signs allow for brief stops to pick up or drop off passengers.

Motorists are being urged to familiarise themselves with the differences between road signs , even those which look remarkably similar at first glance. A considerable number of drivers remain baffled by certain symbols, according to industry experts, and with the UK Government's official guide, Know Your Traffic Signs , stretching to a whopping 172 pages, it is little wonder that some signs leave road use rs bewildered.

Social media platforms are frequently used by drivers seeking clarification on the meaning of various road markings and signs. One such sign features a red cross inside a blue circle. This sign denotes a clearway, meaning motorists are prohibited from stopping at any time.

However, there is another sign which, despite appearing strikingly similar, carries a different meaning. Rather than a cross inside a blue circle, this sign displays a single diagonal red line. This is the 'no waiting' sign and is subtly distinct from the clearway sign. The red-and-blue cross 'clearway' sign The clearway sign means you cannot stop your vehicle on that stretch of road under any circumstances whatsoever, unless faced with an emergency, reports Wales Online.

This includes stopping to: load or drop off passengers. The no waiting sign carries a distinct meaning: you can unload or load passengers (usually this is accompanied by a single yellow line painted on the road with times displayed). The two signs may appear similar but do have a different meaning





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Road Signs UK Government Know Your Traffic Signs Clearway No Waiting Social Media Drivers Seeking Clarification Clearway Sign No Waiting Sign UK Government Guide Knowing Your Traffic Signs Road Use Understanding Road Signs

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