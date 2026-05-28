Road Trip Across America: Covering the 2026 World Cup from Coast to Coast

A journalist plans a 7,200-mile road trip across the United States to cover the expanded 2026 World Cup, blending match reporting with human stories from red states, blue states, and small towns.

This summer will host the biggest international football tournament in the game's history, the first one to span an entire continent and the first time that a World Cup host will be at war with a competing nation.

Basically: strap in. The sheer size of the tournament changes the game for coverage. In 2022, 64 matches were played to decide the world champion. In 2026, 72 matches will be played to decide which 16 countries won't make the last-32 round and then we have the knockouts.

It's a football all-you-can-eat buffet. The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, spanning an unprecedented 16 cities across North America. This expansion brings new logistical and editorial challenges for journalists covering the event. The writer, a sports reporter, will undertake a 7,200-mile road trip across the United States, covering matches in nine host stadiums, from the westernmost point in Washington to the easternmost point in Maine.

This journey, lasting 49 days without internal flights, aims to provide grassroots perspective, speaking to people in red and blue states, host cities, and small towns. The coverage will include wider-angle stories: Iranian supporters in San Francisco, Lionel Messi's likely final World Cup appearance, LGBTQ+ visibility, and the final itself. A newsletter will be sent every two days with updates and insights, including reports from England's training camp.

The journalist will stay in 34 motels across 24 states, noting the practicalities and pleasures of such a trip. The isolation of the long drives will be offset by encounters with locals, motel staff, and fans, making it a human storytelling project. The mental and physical demands are significant, especially the Los Angeles to Houston leg, a distance equivalent to London to Morocco, which must be completed in five days while working.

Yet the enthusiasm is palpable: the reporter loves the challenge and the opportunity to experience the tournament in such a comprehensive, immersive way. The coverage will be part of a broader offering from the newspaper, available for a trial period at a reduced price. The project reflects a shift in sports journalism, combining event coverage with travelogue and social observation, to capture the scale and diversity of a continental World Cup





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