Roadmap for Addressing Orphan Receptor Challenge with Synthetic Biology, AI, and Spatial Omics

The study evaluates current deorphanization methods and outlines how next-generation technologies could transform ligand-receptor discovery from a slow, one-at-a-time process into scalable, network-level analysis. The authors - Myeonghoon Han and Norbert Perrimon - examine three major approaches currently used in the field. Biochemical methods such as affinity purification-mass spectrometry (AP-MS) directly detect ligand-receptor interactions but often struggle to capture weak or transient extracellular binding events. Genetic screening platforms, including RNAi and CRISPR-based approaches, can provide physiological relevance or high-throughput scalability, yet they typically depend on measurable cellular phenotypes that are often unknown for orphan ligands. Computational tools such as AlphaFold-Multimer and AlphaFold3 have dramatically expanded large-scale interaction prediction, but current models remain limited in their ability to account for protein processing and post-translational modifications that influence real-world receptor binding.

A new review highlights how synthetic biology , AI, and spatial omics could transform ligand-receptor discovery from one-by-one searches into network-level mapping. Cells communicate through secreted signaling proteins that regulate metabolism, immunity, development, and tissue repair.

But for many of these molecules, scientists still do not know which receptors receive their signals - a long-standing problem that limits both basic biology and drug discovery. In a review recently published in EXO - Beyond the Cell, researchers from Harvard Medical School present a roadmap for addressing this "orphan receptor" challenge





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Synthetic Biology AI Spatial Omics Ligand-Receptor Discovery Deorphanization Compound Profiling Determinal Receptor Identification Physiology Basic Biology Drug Discovery

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