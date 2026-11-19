Gamer Rob Crane and millions of fans are taking time off work for the November 19 release of Grand Theft Auto VI, sparking industry-wide 'GTA flu' predictions.

Rob Crane, a dedicated gamer from Red Deer, Alberta, has completed extensive preparations for the November 19 release of Grand Theft Auto VI. He secured two weeks of paid time off and transformed his living space into an isolated gaming sanctuary to ensure uninterrupted play. This commitment reflects a broader trend among fans who view the highly anticipated title as a major cultural event.

Extreme Preparation for the Sixth Installment

Crane has blacked out the windows in the room housing his console to block out external distractions. He purchased a substantial inventory of snacks, including pizza pops, pizza bites, and taco bites, to sustain himself during the marathon session. To further minimize interruptions, he arranged grocery deliveries and informed his household that the outside world would effectively cease to exist for the duration of the game. His girlfriend, Jessica Dirkson, acknowledged the arrangement and agreed to the temporary absence, noting that it provides her with valuable personal space.

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Workplace Impact and the GTA Flu Phenomenon

The phenomenon of taking time off for the game has led industry experts to predict a significant spike in employee absences. Reports indicate that approximately one in five workers plan to take the day off for the release, a trend often referred to as the 'GTA flu.' Rockstar Games has already generated more than $1.5 billion from preorders, with an estimated 16 million copies sold. This financial milestone positions the title as one of the most successful video games in history, justifying the extreme measures taken by enthusiasts.

Community Reactions and Extended Time Off

Other fans are adopting similarly aggressive schedules to maximize their gameplay. Content Creator Bud 'Gata Bud' Burruss planned to take nine days off by combining days from the week prior to the release with the Thanksgiving and Black Friday holidays. Lander Allgood, a 26-year-old from Texas, requested time off in July to ensure he could play the moment it launched. Allgood compared the game's significance to the Apollo space program, reflecting the high esteem in which the community holds this thirteenth-year anniversary release.

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Technical Requirements and Preorder Logistics

The technical demands of the game have also influenced fan behavior. Preorders began downloading onto consoles on November 10, requiring 212 gigabytes of storage space. This massive file size means that fans must plan their digital space and internet usage well in advance. Rockstar Games has maintained a teasing campaign since 2022, generating intense speculation and leaking information that kept the community engaged for years. The long wait has only heightened the anticipation for the immersive gameplay experience that Crane and others are seeking.

Navigating Personal Relationships During the Binge

While Crane has set strict boundaries regarding interactions during his two-week session, he has made plans to reconnect with his girlfriend afterward. He intends to engage in book-themed activities to appease his partner, who has a strong interest in novels. Similarly, Lander Allgood has arranged for his son to stay with his parents during his most intensive gaming days. These arrangements highlight the social coordination required to support such extended periods of gaming. As the release date approaches, the collective effort of fans like Crane underscores the massive cultural impact of the Grand Theft Auto franchise.