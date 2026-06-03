NFL legend Rob Gronkowski was spotted enjoying the hot and sunny weather with a pal as he kicked off Swim Week in Miami on Friday. The 37-year-old was snapped sipping from a bottle of non-alcoholic botanical drink Zentii as he strolled across the sand. Gronk then removed his t-shirt and made himself comfortable on a lounge chair to work on his tan, occasionally chatting with his friend while scrolling on his phone. The football legend was in town for 2026 'Miami Swim Week', where his longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek, was gearing up to walk in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway show the following day.

Rob Gronkowski Spotted Enjoying Sunny Weather with Pal at Miami Beach, Sipping on Non-Alcoholic Drink Zentii , Ahead of Camille Kostek 's Runway Appearance at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Miami Swim Week .

The four-time Super Bowl winner was seen lounging on Miami Beach with a friend on Friday, strolling barefoot across the sand and sipping from a bottle as he soaked up the warm and sunny weather at the private beach area of the 5-star W South Beach hotel. Though the scene may have raised a few eyebrows due to Miami's strict laws banning alcohol consumption on public beaches, Gronk wasn't breaking any rules.

The four-time Super Bowl winner was instead enjoying a bottle of Zentii - a non-alcoholic botanical drink marketed as a 'feel-good', wellness beverage. Gronk, 37, who played nine seasons with the New England Patriots before following teammate Tom Brady for another two with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wasn't that far from home. Or at least one of them.

He's had a stunning five-bedroom, six-bathroom oceanfront penthouse in South Beach since 2019 to add to his property portfolio in the northeast, which includes a two-house compound near the Patriots Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

NFL legend Rob Gronkowski was spotted enjoying the hot and sunny weather with a pal as he kicked off Swim Week in Miami on Friday The 37-year-old was snapped sipping from a bottle of non-alcoholic botanical drink Zentii as he strolled across the sand The former tight end turned Fox NFL studio analyst looked beach-ready in blue floral swimming trunks, a white t-shirt, cap, and his sneakers in hand as he and a friend made their way across the sand to the rows of sun loungers. At one point, the 37-year-old smiled and held his bottle proudly aloft as he trudged with the pal, who was also enjoying the beverage.

Gronk then removed his t-shirt and made himself comfortable on a lounge chair to work on his tan, occasionally chatting with his friend while scrolling on his phone. At one point he was seen briefly chatting with a bikini-clad blonde who was sunbathing nearby. The football legend was in town for 2026 'Miami Swim Week', where his longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek, was gearing up to walk in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway show the following day.

Kostek, 34, sizzled as she showed off her stunning physique alongside beauty influencer Alix Earle, supermodel Molly Sims, Brooks Nader, among others, at the star-studded event which featured a live performance by Grammy-winning singer Lizzo. Kostek and Gronkowski began dating in 2013 while she was a Patriots cheerleader but kept their relationship under wraps for two years due to the franchise's strict rules prohibiting players from getting romantically involved with the dancers.

At one point Gronk was seen briefly chatting with a bikini-clad blonde who was sunbathing nearby The four-time Super Bowl champ made himself comfortable on a lounge chair to soak up some sun in the private beach area of the W South Beach hotel The two friends kicked back on the sand and chatted as they sipped on their wellness beverages Gronk was in town this weekend for his longtime model girlfriend Camille Kostek's runway appearance at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim Week The two were at a Patriots Thanksgiving event when Gronk wrote his phone number on the back of a name sticker before discreetly passing it to her.

The pair have since moved in together and currently split their time between Foxborough and Tampa. The Florida property means the couple is not too far from Gronk's close friend and former teammate Tom Brady, who still owns the $150 million estate on Miami's Indian Creek Island he bought with now ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

In a recent interview with People, Kostek revealed the teammates' on-field success laid the foundation to a friendship that exists to this day and one that hasn't matured too much with time passing by.

'Tom and Rob are forever the GOATs,' she told the magazine. 'The two of them on the field are a power duo and the two of them off the field are just boys. 'They're just boys. Honestly, when they spend time and they just throw the ball together, I'm not going with Rob to Tom's house.

I see them on FaceTime calls. I hear them talk on the phone. They're so funny. Zentii, Gronk's drink of choice on Friday, is a wellness drink containing botanical extracts that its makers say encourage calm and relaxation The retired football star later covered back up with his t-shirt and appeared engrossed in his phone 'They love to laugh.

It's so cool to see the buttoned up versions of them that do press conferences… but then to see the relaxed Tom and Rob.

' She said the duo would be 'forever the GOATs. I think that they really, really are a dynamic duo that will be remembered for the rest of time





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Rob Gronkowski Camille Kostek Miami Swim Week Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show Zentii

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