Robbie Williams Chips Tooth on Holiday and Praises Daughter's Talent

Robbie Williams reveals a chipped tooth after a bathroom mishap in Miami, while also discussing his daughter Teddy's promising career in both acting and music.

Robbie Williams recently shared a humorous account of a dental mishap on his Instagram, revealing he chipped his front tooth while brushing his teeth during a trip to Miami .

The singer playfully described the incident, noting his wife Ayda Field’s surprised reaction and comparing his new look to the character from Dumb and Dumber. He is currently considering whether to fly five hours to his dentist in Los Angeles for a repair or embrace the chipped tooth as a new aesthetic, even suggesting a temporary blacking-out of the tooth reminiscent of his 1995 Glastonbury look.

Williams is juggling upcoming performances with the potential inconvenience of dental work, prompting him to ponder a 'rebrand'. Beyond his personal dental adventures, Robbie Williams has been vocal about the burgeoning talent of his 13-year-old daughter, Teddy. He praised her 'wonderful voice' and songwriting abilities, acknowledging her potential to follow in his musical footsteps.

However, he expressed a desire for Teddy to wait until she feels fully prepared to launch her career, fearing that premature exposure could negatively impact her confidence. Teddy has already begun making waves in the entertainment industry, having debuted as an actress in the film Tinsel Town, where she played the daughter of Rebel Wilson’s character. A recent lighthearted exchange at the film’s premiere saw Teddy choosing her father’s music over Taylor Swift’s when asked about her desert island preference.

Teddy’s involvement in Tinsel Town, filmed in Wetherby, Yorkshire, marks a significant step in her acting career. She shared scenes with Rebel Wilson and Danny Dyer, receiving positive feedback from those on set. Sources have highlighted Teddy’s natural talent and enthusiasm for performing, noting that her pursuit of a career in entertainment is largely self-driven, despite her parents’ initial efforts to shield her from the spotlight.

The family attended the film’s London premiere, celebrating Teddy’s debut and her growing presence in the entertainment world. Robbie and Ayda appear supportive of Teddy’s ambitions, balancing their desire to protect her with her evident passion for the arts





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