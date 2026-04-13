Robbie Williams Claps Back at 'Bully' Podcasters Who Called Him a 'Fraud'

Robbie Williams responded to harsh criticism from the podcasters Theworldcupof, who labeled him a 'fraud' for his music and career. The podcasters compared him to Yungblud, attacked his background, and called him a 'Redcoat'. Williams defended himself, stating he's never called himself a rock star and offered a glimpse into his lifestyle. Fans supported Williams, condemning the podcasters' negativity and celebrating his accomplishments.

Robbie Williams has responded to criticism from the hosts of the podcast Theworldcupof , who labeled him a 'fraud'. The podcasters, with a following of just over 14,000 on Instagram, shared a clip where they harshly criticized the singer, best known for his time in Take That. Their comments followed Williams' performance at the Brit Awards, a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. The podcasters claimed Williams was not a rockstar, that he 'got lucky being in Gary Barlow’s band' and continued by comparing him to Yungblud, calling him a 'fraud'. They also referenced Williams' attendance at Glastonbury and speculated about his actions there.

The podcast hosts disparaged Williams by saying he was just a 'f***ing Redcoat' who queued up to be in Gary Barlow's band and got lucky. A Redcoat is the name given to holiday entertainers at Butlins, who wear red jackets. Williams, upon seeing the clip, responded directly. He refuted the 'rockstar' label, stating he's never called himself that, and addressed the criticisms, defending his background and his choices. He stated that he grew up on holiday camps. He acknowledged his career and success, highlighting his own self-awareness.

He countered the podcasters' negativity, accusing them of a 'cruelty that doesn't even recognise itself'. Williams concluded by offering a glimpse into his lifestyle, suggesting the podcasters visit one of his houses, promising they would be astonished by his success. He also added that he would fly them in his plane to see. The podcast then took the argument further by mentioning how Williams was trying to be in a boy band.

Fans rallied in support of Williams, criticizing the podcasters' reductive and negative comments. They highlighted Williams' extensive career and accomplishments, emphasizing his success in the entertainment industry. Supporters defended his musical journey and his contribution to the industry. One user pointed out the negativity and snobbery in the podcast hosts' remarks, stating they lacked a positive perspective.

Fans also called out the podcasters' lack of understanding of the music industry. Several fans noted that Williams has a lot to be proud of and that it's more important than spending time on snarky comments. Fans stated that hate music snobs and Williams fans added comments that reinforced Williams’ position. Several fans celebrated his achievements, adding he deserved respect for his work. Fans praised Williams' talent and popularity. Some fans remarked about his Guinness World Record, which could show the level of success Williams has achieved.





Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Robbie Williams Theworldcupof Podcast Criticism Music

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Lottery Winners' Thom Rylance on Stadium Dreams, Haters, and His Bond with Robbie WilliamsIn an exclusive interview, The Lottery Winners' lead singer Thom Rylance reflects on the band's journey from Leigh pubs to headlining their hometown stadium. He discusses the emotional complexities of the upcoming show, his struggles with online criticism and Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria, and the unexpected friendship that has changed his life with Robbie Williams.

Read more »

Rory McIlroy Wins Back-to-Back MastersRory McIlroy secured his second consecutive Masters title, overcoming a dramatic final round to edge out Scottie Scheffler by one stroke. McIlroy's victory marks a historic achievement, joining the likes of Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Sir Nick Faldo as back-to-back Masters champions.

Read more »

Masters 2026: Rory McIlroy creates more Augusta history with back-to-back victoryMoments after winning the Masters last year, Rory McIlroy said it would be transformative. He has proved that by defending the title at Augusta National.

Read more »

Holywood: Joy in McIlroy's hometown at history-maker's back-to-back Masters winsAt Rory McIlroy's home club in Holywood fans cheered him on as he secured his six golf major.

Read more »

McIlroy Wins Back-to-Back Masters, Dedicates Victory to FamilyRory McIlroy secures his second consecutive Masters title, overcoming challenges and dedicating the victory to his family, showcasing resilience and the importance of familial support.

Read more »

Rory McIlroy's parents witness emotional back-to-back Masters victoryRory McIlroy clinched his sixth major title at Augusta National, successfully defending his Masters crown by one stroke with his parents Rosie and Gerry watching on

Read more »