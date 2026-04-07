Robbie Williams' Daughter Teddy Set to Follow in His Musical Footsteps

Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy is showing signs of following in her father's musical footsteps. The Angels hitmaker has praised Teddy's vocal talent, but plans to hold off on bringing her on stage until she is ready. Teddy has already made her mark in acting, and is eager to pursue a singing career.

Robbie Williams has revealed his talented daughter Teddy is set to follow in his footsteps, praising her wonderful voice, although he plans to hold off on bringing her on stage for the time being. Teddy, 13, has already established herself as an actress, making her film debut in Tinseltown last year, but Robbie believes she possesses the vocal talent to succeed as a singer. He told The Sun on Monday that there won't be an album from Teddy before his next one, but she's eager to start.

He describes her as very, very talented, with a wonderful voice, and the ability to write songs with ease. Robbie, however, is cautious, wanting Teddy to wait until she is fully prepared to launch her singing career, so as not to damage her confidence. He has wanted her to perform on stage with him for at least the last three years but has observed the experiences of other children of famous people who have faced criticism, which has reinforced his hesitation. \Teddy gained significant attention in November when she shared a humorous moment with her famous father. She was asked during the premiere of her film debut, Tinsel Town, whether she preferred his music or that of pop icon Taylor Swift if stranded on a desert island. After some thought, Teddy declared her love for Taylor, but ultimately chose her dad, adding that she loves him. She joined Robbie and her mother Ayda Field, 46, on the red carpet in London to celebrate the launch of Chris Foggin's Christmas movie. Teddy has been following in her parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry, taking on her first major role as the daughter of Rebel Wilson's character, Jill. In February 2025, Teddy was seen on set filming with Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson and British actor Danny Dyer in Wetherby, Yorkshire. She was photographed holding hands with her co-star Rebel as they walked through the artificial snow alongside actor Kiefer. A source revealed that Teddy was born to be a star, given her parents' careers as performers. While Robbie and Ayda have tried to keep her out of the public eye for as long as possible, including obscuring her face on social media, this venture into acting is driven by Teddy herself, who has wanted to perform since she could talk. \This small role is super exciting and everyone is really proud of her. She's an absolutely lovely girl on and off screen, and has fitted in seamlessly into on-set life. Robbie and Ayda are known for their privacy regarding their children, often concealing their faces on social media. Ayda has previously stated that this is very important to them and they won't share their children's faces. The couple's last shared picture was back in April, showing Robbie playing a game with his children, all holding hands in a circle on the floor. Ayda shared the sweet snap on her Instagram Story, captioning it family time. The family resides in a £17.5 million home in Kensington, London, while also dividing their time between Beverly Hills and a £24 million estate overlooking Lake Geneva in Switzerland





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