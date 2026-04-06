Robbie Williams' Daughter Teddy Set to Sing: Following in Her Father's Footsteps

Robbie Williams praises his daughter Teddy's 'wonderful voice' and hints at a potential singing career, while expressing a cautious approach to launching her into the spotlight. Teddy, already an actress, is poised to follow her father's footsteps in the entertainment world.

Robbie Williams has revealed his talented daughter Teddy is set to follow in his footsteps, praising her wonderful voice. The Angels hitmaker admitted he doesn't plan to bring her on stage just yet, emphasizing a cautious approach to launching her singing career . Teddy, 13, has already made a name for herself as an actress, starring in Tinseltown last year. Robbie acknowledges her vocal talents, suggesting she could have a successful singing career , but he wants her to be ready before starting.

He shared in an interview with The Sun that Teddy is raring to go but he hopes she'll wait to start her career. He said she is very, very talented, has a wonderful voice and writes songs easily. He's been wanting her to sing with him on stage for years but fears the negative attention that child stars often face. He wants to protect her confidence. This careful approach highlights his experience as a seasoned performer and his desire to shield her from the potential pitfalls of early fame. \Teddy's recent public appearances have further fueled the discussion about her burgeoning career. She made headlines in November, sharing a humorous moment with her father when asked if she preferred his music or Taylor Swift's. At the premiere of her film debut, Tinsel Town, she was asked what she would choose if stranded on a desert island. Robbie interjected with humor, to which Teddy replied that she loved her dad, showcasing their close bond. The teenager joined Robbie and her mother, Ayda Field, on the red carpet in London for the launch of a Christmas movie. She has been following in her parent's footsteps by landing her first major role, playing the daughter of Rebel Wilson's character, Jill. In February 2025, Teddy was seen filming with Rebel Wilson and Danny Dyer in Wetherby, Yorkshire. Teddy was seen holding hands with her co-star Rebel as they walked through the artificial snow alongside actor Kiefer. According to a source, Teddy was born to be a star because of her parents and it's something she has always wanted. \Robbie and Ayda are known for their privacy regarding their children, often obscuring their faces on social media. Ayda has explained their reluctance to share their children's faces, citing legal constraints in their country. They want to protect their children's privacy. Robbie and Ayda are very private when it comes to their children. The last picture shared by the couple was back in April as Robbie played a game with his children. While enjoying some time together, Robbie and his children were pictured laying in a circle on the floor while holding hands. They live in a £17.5million Kensington, London home, and also spend time in Beverly Hills and a £24 million estate overlooking Lake Geneva in Switzerland. This careful balancing act of privacy and potential public exposure shows their dedication to supporting Teddy's ambitions while prioritizing her well-being. The family seems to carefully navigate the entertainment industry's demands and the desire to give their children a normal childhood





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