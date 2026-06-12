Robbie Williams Sponsors Port Vale Shirt in Landmark Two-Season Deal

Music superstar Robbie Williams has become a direct financial backer of League Two club Port Vale, with his logo featured on the team's shirts for the next two seasons. The lifelong supporter's partnership includes an ambassador role for the Port Vale Foundation and the launch of the new 2026/27 kits.

Music icon Robbie Williams has significantly boosted the finances of League Two club Port Vale by agreeing to have his initials and official logo featured on the front of the team's home and away shirts for the next two seasons.

The deal follows a similar sponsorship by Ed Sheeran for his boyhood club, Ipswich Town. The new 2026/27 home shirt is black and white with a distinctive slash design and Williams' logo centered prominently. This marks the first time Williams has directly injected his own money into the Staffordshire-based club, although he has previously raised funds through events like a 2022 charity gig at Vale Park and contributed to kit designs for the 2020/21 season.

Williams, born in Stoke-on-Trent, is a lifelong Port Vale supporter and became the club's Honorary President in 2024. He has also been named an ambassador for the Port Vale Foundation as part of the partnership. Williams expressed deep personal connection to the club, recalling his early days as a supporter when entry cost just 50p for juniors.

He described the partnership as 'a match made in heaven' and emphasized the role of the Port Vale community in his upbringing, stating, 'It takes a village to raise a child, and the Railway Paddock at Vale Park raised me.

' He also thanked Carol and the club's family for their embrace. Port Vale's chief executive officer Matt Hancock highlighted the authenticity of Williams' support, noting that the partnership stems from his lifelong love for the club and desire to make a tangible difference. The exposure and support from the deal will help the club and its foundation reach more people and create opportunities.

The official home shirt will be available for purchase from Saturday, June 13th, at 9am, both in-store and online. The partnership underscores a trend of celebrities leveraging their fame and personal ties to support lower-league football clubs. Williams' involvement goes beyond mere branding; it integrates his personal history with the club's community and charitable efforts through the Foundation. This synergy between global stardom and local loyalty provides Port Vale with significant financial relief and heightened visibility.

The deal is set to run for two seasons, covering both home and away kits, and represents a meaningful investment from an artist who holds the record for most BRIT Awards wins. The announcement coincides with the release of the new kits for the upcoming 2026/27 season, marking a new chapter in the club's relationship with its famous supporter





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Robbie Williams Port Vale Shirt Sponsorship Football League Two Celebrity Endorsement Community Kit Launch 2026/27 Season

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Serena Williams' Doubles Campaign in Jeopardy After Partner Mboko's Knee InjuryVictoria Mboko suffered a knee injury during her singles match against Karolina Pliskova at Queen's, casting doubt on her doubles quarter-final with Serena Williams. Mboko retired in tears after slipping and clutching her left knee. Pliskova expressed sympathy, and former player Annabel Croft called it a heartbreaker.

Read more »

World Cup 2026: Mexico vs South Africa - Ronwen Williams inspired by brother's memoryRonwen Williams' brother Marvin, who died in a car crash in 2010, is a source of inspiration as the goalkeeper captains South Africa against Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup.

Read more »

Serena Williams: Victoria Mboko injury puts Queen's Club doubles campaign in jeopardySerena Williams Queens Club doubles campaign is in doubt after her partner Victoria Mboko retired from the singles tournament with a knee injury; watch the ATP and WTA Tours live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports...

Read more »

Robbie Keane appointment still on the table as Celtic board eye Martin O'Neill 'handover'The Celtic hierarchy haven’t given up on their admiration of Robbie Keane after the recent protests from the fans. That is according to former Aberdeen ch

Read more »