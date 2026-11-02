Robert Carlyle Cast as Jack Ruby in November 1963 Thriller

Scottish actor Robert Carlyle stars as Jack Ruby in the new thriller November 1963, alongside John Travolta. The film explores the assassination of Lee Harvey Oswald.

Scottish actor Robert Carlyle has been officially cast in the leading role of Jack Ruby for the upcoming historical thriller titled November 1963. This marks the first time the sixty-five-year-old star has been pictured in character for the project, which promises to delve into one of the most turbulent periods in American history. Carlyle, widely recognized for his intense portrayal of Frank Begbie in the cult classic Trainspotting, will step into the shoes of the Dallas nightclub owner who shot Lee Harvey Oswald.

Carlyle Transforms Into Key Historical Figure

Robert Carlyle's transformation into Jack Ruby represents a significant shift from his previous roles, including his performance as a Highland police officer in Hamish Macbeth and a steelworker in The Full Monty. In this new capacity, he portrays the man responsible for gunning down the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy. The film aims to capture the gravity of that moment, with Guinness World Records noting that the shooting of Oswald on November 24, 1963, was the first known human killing broadcast live on television.

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Star-Studded Cast Joins Production Team

The production features an ensemble cast that includes John Travolta, adding considerable weight to the narrative. Mandy Patinkin joins the lineup, bringing experience from his role as a retired CIA division chief in Homeland, while Dermot Mulroney, known for My Best Friend's Wedding, also appears in the film. Jefferson White plays Lee Harvey Oswald, leveraging his recent prominence from the Western drama series Yellowstone. The directorial duties are handled by Roland Joffé, a two-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker celebrated for The Killing Fields and The Mission.

Giancana Family Provides Exclusive Insights

The screenplay draws heavily from first-hand accounts and exclusive insights provided by relatives of Sam Giancana, the boss of the Chicago Outfit. Nicki Celozzi, the writer, producer, and nephew of Giancana, stated that the story originates from his uncle Pepe, who was present during the critical forty-eight hours surrounding the events. Celozzi emphasized that the script focuses on the involvement of the Outfit and alleges a second shooter was sent as a fail-safe backup, fueling long-standing speculation about organized crime's role in the Kennedy assassination.

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Film Explores Mystery And Intrigue

November 1963 is designed to examine the mystery and intrigue that enveloped one of the most significant moments in American history. The narrative promises an in-depth, fresh perspective directly from individuals whose lives were forever changed by the intense period following the assassination. By focusing on the personal stories and alleged conspiracies, the film seeks to offer a new angle on the events that unfolded in Dallas, particularly the transfer of Oswald to the county jail where he was killed.

Release Dates And Distribution Plans

November 1963 is scheduled for release later this year in the United States, with distribution in the United Kingdom and Ireland planned for early next year. The film stands as a major cinematic event, combining high-profile acting talent with a controversial historical subject matter. As audiences await the premiere, the anticipation builds around how the production will handle the complex allegations regarding the Chicago Outfit and the broader implications of the Oswald shooting.