Former RAAF pilot Robert Crawford received a life sentence with a 20-year non-parole period for strangling his wife Frances Crawford at their Upper Lockyer property.

Robert Crawford, a former Royal Australian Air Force pilot, has been convicted of murdering his wife, Frances Crawford, at their property in Upper Lockyer, located approximately 120 kilometers west of Brisbane in Queensland. The Brisbane Supreme Court delivered the verdict last Friday, concluding a five-week trial that revealed the harrowing details of a marriage that had deteriorated despite intensive counselling efforts and strict behavioral conditions imposed to save the relationship.

Counselling Rules and Polygraph Tests Failed

The tragic events unfolded against the backdrop of a desperate attempt to salvage the couple's crumbling marriage through rigorous professional intervention. Frances Crawford, aged 49, had initiated counselling with Dr Fakri Seyed Aghamiri, a Swedish dentist and sex addiction counsellor based at the House of Hope Counselling and Psychotherapy Centre in Browns Plains. Dr Seyed Aghamiri had been conducting sessions with the couple since October 2023, aiming to address Robert Crawford's decade-long history of infidelity and extramarital affairs.

Also read Robert Crawford Jailed for Murdering Wife Frances at Queensland Property

As part of the therapeutic process, Frances Crawford helped devise eighteen strict rules designed to enforce accountability and transparency. These mandates required Robert Crawford to report his location, make his mobile phone fully accessible to his wife, adhere to a thirty-dollar daily spending limit, and abstain from alcohol, pornography, masturbation, and casual conversation with women. Regular polygraph tests were also scheduled to verify his honesty, with the next test due to take place at Dr Seyed Aghamiri's centre shortly before the murder occurred on July 29, 2024.

Staged Accident and Immediate Aftermath

On the night of July 29, 2024, Robert Crawford strangled Frances Crawford to death at their home in Upper Lockyer. Following the homicide, he deliberately staged the scene to suggest a fatal accident involving heavy machinery. He positioned Frances Crawford's body at the bottom of a retaining wall next to an overturned two-hundred-kilogram ride-on lawnmower. Upon contacting emergency services, Robert Crawford provided a false narrative claiming that his wife had died in a tragic accident involving the lawnmower.

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Investigative authorities and prosecutors quickly dismantled this fabricated account, leading to Robert Crawford's arrest and subsequent prosecution. The court heard evidence that contradicted the accident theory, confirming the strangulation as the cause of death. The prosecution argued that Robert Crawford was motivated by a desire to avoid separation proceedings that would have required him to divide the family home and superannuation, as well as his resentment towards the controlling nature of the marriage rules.

Motive and Psychological Profile of the Offender

Crown prosecutor Chris Cook presented a detailed psychological profile of Robert Crawford during the trial, describing a man who felt trapped and controlled by the strict conditions imposed by his wife. Cook testified that Robert Crawford did not enjoy his wife's company and felt worthless under the pressure of the eighteenth rules, yet he simultaneously continued to pursue romantic relationships with other women. Messages sent by Frances Crawford to her husband revealed her internal conflict, as she oscillated between trying to save the marriage and expressing feelings of unsafety due to his past and present behavior.

The trial also exposed Robert Crawford's persistent pattern of deceit. Despite being a former RAAF pilot who traveled the world, he maintained multiple extramarital affairs over two decades. His colleagues and former lovers reported that he felt suffocated by the marriage rules and was actively seeking new partners even while undergoing counselling. The juxtaposition of his public compliance with the therapy sessions and his private continued infidelity painted a picture of a man who was fully aware of his actions and the harm they caused.

Sentencing and Victim Impact Statements

Robert Crawford was sentenced to a mandatory life imprisonment with a non-parole period of twenty years. During the sentencing phase, one of his adult children, Jessie Crawford, delivered a devastating victim impact statement that outlined years of domestic abuse. She described her father as cruel, weak, and pathetic, accusing him of seeking complete control over the family through dominance and fear.

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Jessie Crawford stated that her entire life had been marred by her father's actions, alleging that he had abused, bullied, mocked, belittled, and tormented the family. The emotional weight of the trial and the subsequent sentencing highlighted the profound and lasting damage caused by Robert Crawford's behavior. The court's decision reflects the severity of the crime and the premeditated nature of the murder, which was committed just days before Robert Crawford was scheduled to undergo the lie-detector test intended to monitor his compliance with the marriage rules.