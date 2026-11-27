A Queensland Supreme Court jury has found Robert Crawford guilty of murdering his wife Frances by strangulation and staging the scene as a lawnmower accident at their Upper Lockyer property.

A Queensland Supreme Court jury has returned a guilty verdict against Robert John Crawford, finding him responsible for the murder of his wife, Frances Crawford. The conviction concludes a trial where prosecutors successfully dismantled Crawford's claim that the death was an accidental lawnmower incident. The court found that Crawford, a former Royal Australian Air Force pilot, intentionally strangled Frances before staging the scene to look like a tragic accident involving their ride-on mower.

The Staged Accident Mechanism

The prosecution demonstrated that the crime scene was meticulously fabricated to mislead investigators and the public. Robert John Crawford had contacted emergency services at 3:35 am on July 30, 2024, claiming he discovered his wife trapped beneath a ride-on mower near the foot of a retaining wall at their Upper Lockyer property. He stated he was performing CPR when paramedics arrived, but Frances was declared dead at the scene.

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However, forensic crash investigators from the Queensland Police revealed critical inconsistencies in this narrative. Senior Sergeant Stephen Coote testified that while the vehicle was found reversing at a slow speed of 4km/h without headlights, this data reflected the machine's movement rather than the actions of a driver. The physical evidence contradicted Crawford's story, showing that the mower could not have caused the specific injuries observed on Frances Crawford's body.

Investigators highlighted that the mower's steering wheel was made of plastic coated with rubber and remained undformed. Photographic simulations presented to the jury showed that if the mower were to overturn on a concrete floor, the steering wheel would be unable to touch the ground, making it physically impossible for the victim to be crushed by it as Crawford alleged. These technical details were pivotal in proving the incident was staged.

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Motive and Marital Breakdown

Behind the staged accident lay a history of infidelity and financial disparity that prosecutors described as a motive for murder. Robert John Crawford, aged 49, was identified as a serial philanderer who maintained relationships with multiple women through dating apps in Australia and internationally. Frances Crawford, also 49, was a psychologist and mother of three children who had confronted her husband about his affairs.

The couple's relationship had deteriorated significantly prior to the murder. Frances discovered she had contracted chlamydia as a result of Crawford's extramarital activities. In July 2023, she expelled him from their $2 million home due to these betrayals. She required him to undergo regular polygraph testing as a condition for any potential reconciliation, a requirement Crawford reportedly boasted to friends that he could easily evade.

Financial considerations also played a central role in the jury's understanding of the motive. Robert John Crawford earned an annual income of approximately $200,000 and possessed a substantial superannuation balance. In contrast, Frances Crawford earned $500 per week and had minimal retirement savings. Prosecutors argued that Crawford sought to avoid splitting this multimillion-dollar estate through divorce proceedings, leading him to eliminate his wife.

Forensic Evidence of Strangulation

Medical evidence provided by the pathologist, Andrzej Kedziora, was instrumental in overturning the accidental death theory. The autopsy revealed injuries that were inconsistent with being crushed by heavy machinery. Specifically, Dr. Kedziora noted the presence of pinpoint petechial hemorrhages on the insides of Frances Crawford's eyelids, which indicate increased blood pressure in the head caused by bursting small veins.

These hemorrhages are classic indicators of asphyxia, particularly strangulation, rather than traumatic injury from a fall or crush accident. Dr. Kedziora testified that he struggled to reconcile the victim's internal injuries with the external explanation provided by Crawford. This medical finding directly contradicted the defense's claim that Frances died from crushing injuries or traumatic asphyxia caused by being caught under the mower's steering wheel.

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The court heard that Frances had written detailed notes weighing the pros and cons of staying in the marriage. While she cited the $2 million property value and financial security as advantages, she explicitly stated she did not feel safe with her husband. She had also reported that Crawford had broken into the house during their separation, an incident she categorized as domestic violence, despite Crawford's narrow definition of such abuse limited to physical hitting.

Family Testimony and Court Reaction

The emotional toll of the trial was evident when the jury returned its guilty verdict after deliberating since 10 am on Tuesday. Gasps and sobs were heard in the Brisbane Supreme Court gallery upon the announcement. Robert John Crawford did not display a visible reaction to the verdict. His children, Jessie and Jake Crawford, had testified during the proceedings, describing their father as an abuser and expressing fear for their mother's safety.

Jessie Crawford described the awkwardness of family gatherings and her father's likelihood to cheat again if they reunited. Jake Crawford's testimony underscored the domestic instability that permeated the household. Frances had believed in resolving differences through faith, hoping they could engage in God work together, but her fears regarding her husband's behavior and safety were ultimately proven justified by the tragic outcome.

The guilty verdict resolves the investigation into the death of Frances Crawford at the Upper Lockyer property. The case highlighted the complexities of domestic abuse, financial control, and the sophisticated methods used by perpetrators to conceal crimes. The conviction marks a significant conclusion to the legal proceedings initiated by the Queensland Police's forensic and criminal investigation units.