Former RAAF squadron leader Robert Crawford receives a 20-year sentence for the murder of his wife Frances in Queensland. His children delivered impact statements condemning his actions.

Robert Crawford, a former Royal Australian Air Force squadron leader, has been sentenced to imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Frances Crawford, in Queensland. A jury at the Queensland Supreme Court found the 49-year-old guilty of killing Frances, also 49, at their two-million-dollar property in Upper Lockyer near Toowoomba on July 30, 2024. The verdict concludes a five-week trial that exposed a pattern of domestic abuse and deception within the family.

Jury Finds Crawford Guilty of Premeditated Murder

Robert Crawford committed the murder of his wife by strangling her and then staging the scene to disguise the crime as an accidental injury involving farm equipment. Prosecutors established that he used Frances's phone to send fabricated messages after her death to create a false narrative. The jury concluded that Crawford intentionally caused fatal head and neck injuries to Frances while she was positioned beside an overturned ride-on mower at the base of a retaining wall. This method was designed to make investigators and observers believe she had been crushed by the machine.

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Children Deliver Scathing Victim Impact Statements

Robert Crawford's three adult children, Jessie, Joash, and Jake, addressed the court directly to denounce their father following the guilty verdict. Jessie Crawford spoke with raw emotion, telling her father that she had hated him for her entire life and accusing him of failing as a parent. She stated that the violence and rage in the home made her afraid to exist in her own residence and that she feared no one would believe her descriptions of his behavior behind closed doors. Her statement emphasized that the family had been terrified into silence, but the courtroom proceedings now revealed the true nature of his character to the public.

Infidelity and Polygraph Tests Marked Marriage Breakdown

The trial revealed that Robert Crawford had been engaging in extramarital affairs, including messaging women on dating applications in Australia and internationally. Frances Crawford discovered these infidelities and contracted chlamydia as a direct result of her husband's actions, which led her to evict him from the home in July 2023. The marriage had deteriorated significantly, with Frances requiring Crawford to undergo regular polygraph tests as a condition for remaining in the relationship. Despite these demands, Crawford boasted to a female friend that he could successfully deceive the lie detector tests, indicating his willingness to manipulate the truth even under scrutiny.

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Motive Linked to Financial Gain and Estate Division

Prosecutors argued that Robert Crawford killed Frances to avoid the financial consequences of a potential divorce and the subsequent division of his multimillion-dollar estate. The Crown characterized him as a terrible husband who was committed to preserving his wealth rather than maintaining his family. Evidence showed that Frances had written detailed notes outlining the pros and cons of staying with a man she identified as a cheat and a liar. Her decision to separate from him in July 2023 threatened his control over the household finances and assets, providing a strong motive for the fatal confrontation that occurred over a year later.

Sentencing and Family Reaction to the Verdict

Justice Crowley sentenced Robert Crawford to serve at least twenty years in prison, with the term backdated by 205 days to account for time already spent in custody. The emotional toll of the trial was evident among Frances Crawford's family members, including her mother and sister, who expressed their grief and hope that incarceration would bring the perpetrator accountability. Joash Crawford recalled seeing his mother flourish after their separation, noting her increased laughter and energy before her death. As the family left the court, they embraced one another and legal representatives, receiving praise for their bravery throughout the lengthy legal process.