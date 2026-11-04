Robert Crawford Trial: Notebook Reveals Frances Crawford's Marriage Dilemma

Frances Crawford's notebook details her struggle with Robert Crawford's infidelity and safety fears. The Brisbane Supreme Court trial examines if he staged her death as a mower accident.

Frances Crawford documented profound marital distress in extensive notebook entries before her death, revealing a complex dilemma about staying with her husband despite his serial infidelity. Robert Crawford, aged forty-nine, is currently standing trial at the Brisbane Supreme Court, accused of strangling his wife on July twenty-ninth, two thousand and twenty-four.

Moral Conflict and Marital Boundaries

The jury heard that Mrs. Crawford weighed the decision to leave her unfaithful spouse against her religious convictions, noting that remaining in the marriage would serve as an enormous testimonial to God's faithfulness. She wrote that the couple could potentially do amazing God work together if they resolved their differences, reflecting a deep internal conflict between spiritual commitment and personal safety.

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However, she also listed significant cons, including the fear of losing her close relationship with her daughter, Jessie, which had become strained after Robert moved back into the family home. Mrs. Crawford explicitly stated she felt unsafe within the marriage and established strict boundaries for her husband, including punishments such as spending two weeks in the spare room for admitted masturbation or four weeks for lying on a polygraph test.

Forensic Evidence and Staged Accident Claims

Prosecution forensic scientist Owen Esaias presented evidence of blood stains found on a towel and bath mat inside the Crawfords' bathroom, indicating that blood dripped in circular patterns or was spattered by force. He testified that it was plausible blood had been expelled from a mouth or nose, a theory supported by photographs showing Mrs. Crawford's nose was bloodied at the time of discovery.

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Further examination of the scene at their Upper Lockyer property near Toowoomba revealed bloodstains on a rock wall where Mrs. Crawford was found next to a ride-on mower. Sergeant Esaias noted that either she sustained a head injury at that location or the injury was pre-existing, stating that both scenarios were equally plausible based on the physical evidence available.

Defense Arguments and Witness Testimony

The defense barrister Saul Holt KC questioned the handling of the crime scene, highlighting that Senior Constable Matthew Fender did not take fingerprints from the mower's steering wheel. Constable Fender admitted under cross-examination that he was not told there was concern the scene had been staged, while the defense argued Robert Crawford was merely assisting after his wife attempted to move the mower indoors.

Graphic images shown to the jury displayed severe bruising and abrasions to Mrs. Crawford's neck area along with a deep gash on the back of her head. Bloodstains were also visible between the steering wheel and body of the mower, alongside a trail leading to her head, contradicting the narrative of a simple accidental fall during routine maintenance.

Next Steps in the Legal Proceedings

Robert Crawford claims his wife attempted to move the mower inside after instructing him to bring it prior to the activation of a sprinkler system, but Mrs. Crawford's children testified they never saw their mother operate the machine. This discrepancy adds weight to the prosecution's allegation that Robert Crawford staged the death to make it appear she had fallen from the vehicle.

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The jury is scheduled to visit the Crawfords' home on Wednesday, located a two-hour drive west of Brisbane, to inspect the premises where these events allegedly unfolded. The proceedings continue to examine how the extensive notebook entries correlate with the forensic findings and the timeline of the tragic incident in Queensland.