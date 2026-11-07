Robert Crawford Trial: Wife's Pros Cons Notes Reveal Marriage Turmoil

Brisbane Supreme Court hears from Frances Crawford's sister as prosecutors allege Robert Crawford staged her death with a lawnmower in July 2024.

The Brisbane Supreme Court has examined deeply personal notes written by Frances Crawford shortly before her death, revealing a complex marital dynamic filled with infidelity, suspicion, and financial considerations. The forty-nine-year-old former RAAF pilot is accused of killing his wife of more than twenty-five years at their Upper Lockyer property in July 2024.

Marital Pros and Cons Analysis

Frances Crawford documented a detailed list of pros and cons regarding her decision to remain in the marriage with her husband, Robert John Crawford, despite his history of cheating and lying. The cons included the potential loss of her close relationship with her daughter, Jessie, who strongly opposed her father returning to the family home, a sentiment shared by her youngest son, Jake. Christmas gatherings were expected to be awkward, friends might struggle to accept the decision, and there was the ongoing reality that her husband was likely to cheat again.

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Conversely, the pros listed significant emotional and financial benefits. Staying with Robert Crawford would serve as a testament to God's faithfulness, demonstrating that a broken couple could resolve their differences and do amazing God work together. Financially, the couple's sprawling off-grid property was conservatively valued at $2 million, offering stability. Frances also noted she was attracted to her husband, describing men like him as hard to find and admitting she was picky. Her family, despite being divided, would be restored, and she would have a lifelong companion.

Conditions of Reconciliation and Polygraph Tests

Frances Crawford had previously kicked her husband out of the home a year earlier after contracting chlamydia from him due to one of his many affairs. Her sister, Tamara Davis, testified that Frances described the marriage as being in disrepair, beset by infidelity and deep suspicion. To stay, Crawford was forced to undergo regular polygraph testing as a strict condition imposed by his wife. Crawford had boasted to one female friend that he could beat the tests anyway, highlighting the tension and lack of trust within the household.

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Prosecutor Chris Cook described Crawford as a love rat and a master manipulator, while also characterizing him as a Top Gun in his professional life but a terrible husband. Cook accused Crawford of fabricating text messages between himself and his wife to cover his tracks. The jury heard that these messages purportedly showed Frances asking her husband to move the mower inside before the sprinkler system around the home was activated, a detail central to the prosecution's theory of events.

The Incident and Emergency Call Details

On the early hours of July 30, 2024, during a bitterly cold winter night in the high country of Upper Lockyer near Toowoomba, Robert Crawford called triple zero. He claimed to be panic-stricken, telling the operator that he was struggling to free his wife from under the ride-on mower. During the twenty-two-minute call, the operator questioned why she was mowing in the middle of the night. Crawford administered CPR, but paramedics arrived to find signs of rigor mortis already apparent, indicating that she had been dead for some time.

Another RAAF pilot, Peter Wuttke, testified that Crawford told him his wife may have attempted to move the mower inside herself to prove a point while he was otherwise preoccupied. The prosecution alleges that Crawford staged the death to appear as though she had been the victim of a late-night rollover on the mower, a scenario that has been disputed by forensic evidence and the family's observations regarding the machine.

Forensic Findings and Pathology Evidence

The jury was shown graphic images of Frances Crawford's body next to the lawnmower, which was tilted on its side. She suffered a badly bloodied nose, severe bruising and abrasions on her neck, and a severe laceration to her scalp. Forensic scientist Owen Esaias testified that he found blood on the rocks of the retaining wall above her body, as well as droplets of blood on a towel and bath mat inside the home, contradicting the theory of a simple accident.

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Pathologist Andrzej Kedziora, who performed the autopsy, stated he had great difficulty reconciling the injuries with a lawnmower falling on Frances. He highlighted that the insides of both her eyelids showed pinpoint or petechial hemorrhages, where increased blood pressure in the head had burst the smallest veins. Such hemorrhages are often seen in cases of asphyxia, including strangulation, suggesting that the injuries were consistent with foul play rather than an accidental rollover.