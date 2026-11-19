Former Conservative minister Robert Jenrick, now a Reform UK MP, has publicly criticized Margaret Thatcher's policies while facing a tough re-election battle in Newark.

Robert Jenrick has significantly altered his public stance on Margaret Thatcher, moving from fierce admiration to sharp criticism of her economic legacy as he prepares for a challenging re-election campaign in his Newark constituency.

The Reform UK finance spokesman previously named his daughter after the former prime minister and cited her as a political heroine during his unsuccessful bid for Conservative leadership in 2024.

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Now representing Reform UK, Jenrick argues that the policies implemented during the 1980s caused lasting damage to working-class communities, specifically highlighting the industrial decay in his hometown of the Black Country.

Jenrick Recants Thatcher Admiration

Jenrick told The Sun that while the Thatcher government corrected issues caused by trade unions and mismanagement in the 1970s, it left deep scars on industrial areas that have yet to fully recover.

He described the loss of businesses and the erosion of community pride as consequences that took a long time to address, suggesting that some communities have never fully bounced back from that era.

The Reform UK MP expressed frustration with current political narratives, noting that figures like Kemi Badenoch claim the Thatcher mantle while others, such as Andy Burnham, condemn her legacy entirely.

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Jenrick suggested it is time to move past these historical references, comparing the relevance of Thatcher to his children to how Winston Churchill appeared to him during his own youth.

Historical Context and Political Pivot

Just two years prior, Jenrick used his party conference speech in Birmingham to align himself with Thatcher's strategy of rejuvenating a defeated party and restoring national confidence.

He specifically referenced her 1979 victory as a model for overcoming defeatism, portraying her as a strong figure comparable to the iron casters in his father's foundry during his upbringing.

This past positioning was consistent with his actions in 2024, when he posed with fellow former Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell, who has also defected to Reform UK, to mark what would have been Thatcher's 99th birthday.

The contrast between his previous celebrations of her legacy and his current criticisms highlights a major shift in his political identity since leaving the Conservative Party.

Conservative Party Backlash and Criticism

A Conservative Party spokesman responded forcefully to Jenrick's comments, characterizing his political compass as chaotic and lacking any fixed principles or consistent convictions.

The spokesperson pointed out the irony of Jenrick naming his daughter after Thatcher before attempting to disown her legacy, labeling him a political weather vane who shifts positions to suit the current wind.

They argued that his unpredictable nature makes it impossible to predict which version of him will appear in public next, questioning the reliability of his current stance on historical figures.

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This internal criticism underscores the tension between Jenrick's new role in Reform UK and his previous high-status position within the Conservative establishment he once served.

Implications for the Newark Constituency

Jenrick's shifting views on Thatcher come at a critical time as he faces a fierce fight to retain his Newark seat, which he originally won as a Conservative MP.

The Conservatives have announced that Sir Mark Spencer, a former farming minister and former MP for the neighboring Sherwood seat, will stand against him in the upcoming election.

Polls suggest that while Reform UK and the Conservatives might collectively secure more than half the vote, the split between the two right-wing parties could inadvertently benefit the Labour Party.

With the Electoral Calculus website highlighting the potential for a Labour victory due to this vote division, Jenrick's ability to unify or distinguish his base remains a pivotal factor in the contest.

Future Political Landscape and voter Sentiment

Jenrick's comments reflect a broader debate within the UK political spectrum about how to interpret the economic transformations of the 1980s and their long-term social impacts.

By framing Thatcher as a dated reference, he attempts to pivot the conversation toward future-oriented policy discussions, distancing himself from the ideological battles of the past.

His strategy appears designed to appeal to voters who feel neglected by traditional party narratives, particularly in areas that suffered significantly from deindustrialization.

As the election approaches, the consistency of his new political platform and his ability to translate these historical criticisms into actionable policy proposals will be closely watched by observers.