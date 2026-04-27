Robert Jenrick Faces Police Probe Over Alleged Illegal Donations

Reform UK MP Robert Jenrick is under investigation following claims he received tens of thousands of pounds in donations that may have breached UK election laws. The Electoral Commission has referred the case to the Metropolitan Police, alleging the funds originated from a US businessman.

Robert Jenrick , a Member of Parliament for Reform UK, is currently facing scrutiny and a potential police investigation regarding donations received during his unsuccessful bid for the Conservative Party leadership.

The controversy centers around approximately £40,000 in contributions allegedly originating from a US businessman, Gary Klopfenstein, and channeled through a UK company, The Spott Fitness. This situation raises serious questions about compliance with UK election laws, which explicitly prohibit MPs from accepting donations from foreign entities or individuals. The Electoral Commission, the independent body responsible for overseeing elections and regulating political finance, has already forwarded information pertaining to these donations to the Metropolitan Police for review.

This referral occurred on January 6th, 2026, and the police have confirmed they are assessing the information but have refrained from further comment pending the completion of their initial evaluation. The core of the issue lies in the source of the funds. While the donations were formally received from The Spott Fitness, a UK-registered company, concerns have been raised that the ultimate benefactor was Gary Klopfenstein, a US businessman.

This claim is supported by statements from Phillip Ullman, a UK businessman whose family owns Spott Fitness, who informed the Electoral Commission that £37,500 of the donations originated from Klopfenstein via Innovyz USA. Ullman and Klopfenstein are reportedly involved in a legal dispute, adding another layer of complexity to the situation. Mr. Jenrick’s team has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, asserting that he fully complied with all electoral regulations.

They have accused the Conservative Party of orchestrating a politically motivated smear campaign, claiming the Conservatives themselves had previously vetted the donations as permissible during the latter half of 2024. However, the Conservative Party has responded by referring Jenrick to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, indicating their own concerns about potential breaches of parliamentary rules. The timing of these events, following Jenrick’s recent defection from the Conservatives to Reform UK, further fuels the political dimension of the controversy.

He now serves as the Treasury spokesman for Reform UK, making the integrity of his financial dealings particularly sensitive. The Electoral Commission’s investigation was initiated following concerns about the transparency and legality of the donations received during the leadership campaign. The Commission’s spokesperson confirmed that evidence suggesting potential offenses beyond their jurisdiction was passed on to the Metropolitan Police on January 6th, 2026, and their own investigation has been temporarily suspended while the police conduct their assessment.

Phillip Ullman, through his spokesperson, has emphasized his full cooperation with the Electoral Commission, stating he has proactively provided all requested information and remains available to assist the authorities. This willingness to cooperate, however, does not negate the fundamental question of whether the donations, even if received through a UK company, ultimately violated the prohibition on foreign funding.

The potential ramifications of a police investigation could be significant for Robert Jenrick, potentially leading to fines, legal penalties, or even impacting his position as an MP. The case also highlights the ongoing challenges in regulating political finance and ensuring transparency in the funding of political campaigns, particularly in an era of increasingly complex financial arrangements and international connections.

The outcome of the police investigation will be closely watched by both the public and political observers, as it could set a precedent for future cases involving similar allegations of improper donations





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