Robert John Crawford Murder Trial: Jury Hears Financial Motive

Jury hears Robert John Crawford faced financial loss from divorce if wife Frances acted on plans to leave him, prosecutors allege.

Robert John Crawford is accused of murdering his wife, Frances Crawford, by strangulation at their property west of Brisbane in the early hours of July 30, 2024. Prosecutors presented evidence to the Brisbane Supreme Court jury on Tuesday that the 49-year-old RAAF senior pilot had a significant financial motive to eliminate his spouse before she could finalize a divorce.

The prosecution argued that Frances Crawford was on the verge of securing a favorable financial settlement in her marriage separation proceedings. Had she acted on her plan to divorce her unfaithful husband, Robert John Crawford faced losing the couple's $2 million bush block house. He would also have forfeited his senior pilot's superannuation, which constituted a major portion of the couple's assets, according to the court hearings.

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Financial Disparity and Marital Discord

Family law expert Lawyer Meagan Murrell testified that Frances Crawford had contacted her in July 2023 after the couple temporarily separated and Robert John Crawford broke into the family home. The lawyer agreed with prosecutor Chris Cook that there was a huge disparity in the couple's income, with Robert John Crawford earning approximately $200,000 annually. In contrast, his wife earned only $500 per week and had little superannuation saved for her future.

Frances Crawford expressed deep concern to Lawyer Murrell that her husband had been cheating on her for a decade. She was also worried about contracting a sexually transmitted disease due to his serial infidelities. The alleged victim was particularly concerned that her husband would take money from their joint accounts, an action she claimed he had already undertaken to pay for his own solicitor fees.

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In a text message to Lawyer Murrell, Frances Crawford stated that Robert John Crawford had taken $6,000 from their funds, leaving her with only $150. Lawyer Murrell told the jury that she had advised the client there would be a financial settlement assessment alteration in her favor during the divorce process. This potential loss of substantial wealth appears to be the core of the prosecution's argument regarding motive.

Lawnmower Incident and Police Investigation

Robert John Crawford claims his wife died from crushing injuries or traumatic asphyxia after being caught under the lawnmower's steering wheel while moving the vehicle away from automated lawn sprinklers. He pleaded not guilty to murder when the trial began in October. However, police formed the opinion that the ride-on lawnmower was reversing with its headlights off when it went over a retaining wall.

Senior Sergeant Stephen Coote, from Queensland Police's forensic crash unit, testified that he had tested the lawnmower multiple times, including on the morning of the incident. He noted that the mower was found at the property on a setting that would have started and run the engine without the headlights being activated. The steering wheel, which was plastic and coated with rubber, was not deformed in any way during the tests.

Sen Sgt Coote explained that there were scrape marks on the underside of the mower's cutting deck and damage to a support strut at the rear of the mower. He described the reverse motion as very slow during his examinations. The jury was shown photos of the mower overturned on a concrete floor with its steering wheel unable to touch the ground, raising questions about how the fatal accident could have occurred naturally.

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Victim's Final Days and Legal Proceedings

The jury heard that Frances Crawford went back and forth on her decision to leave her husband. At one point, she texted Lawyer Murrell that her marriage needed finality. She asked the lawyer to keep her file open, indicating she was trying to reconcile with her husband during their last conversation in May 2024. This fluctuation in her intentions adds complexity to the timeline of events leading up to her death.

Frances Crawford's body was found by paramedics at the bottom of a retaining wall near an overturned ride-on lawnmower. Her husband had called triple zero at 3:38 am and attempted to resuscitate his wife. The 49-year-old psychologist and mother-of-three was declared dead at the scene. Robert John Crawford is accused of murdering his wife Frances by strangulation at the couple's property west of Brisbane.

During the forensic examination, the jury was told there was a safety switch under the mower's seat, but there was a problem with its connection and it did not always work. The mower was later tested in a Toowoomba towing company's shed on two occasions in September. Defence barrister Saul Holt asked Sen Sgt Coote if there was a very early concern that the crash was staged for homicide. Sen Sgt Coote responded that there were suspicions.

The trial continues in the Brisbane Supreme Court. The prosecution maintains that the financial stakes, combined with the suspicious circumstances of the lawnmower incident, point to premeditated murder rather than an accident. Robert John Crawford denies the charges, asserting that his wife died in a tragic mishap involving the vehicle. The jury must now weigh the evidence of financial motive against the defense's account of the accident.