Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse plan to buy a home in the Cotswolds to stabilize family life while Pattinson films the new James Bond movie in the UK.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are reportedly targeting a property in the Cotswolds to establish a permanent family base in the United Kingdom. The couple intends to settle in the picturesque British countryside with their two-year-old daughter, ending years of nomadic living between California and London. This move coincides with Pattinson's preparation for his upcoming role in the next James Bond film, which is expected to require significant time in the UK.

Setting Roots for Family Stability

According to sources, the actors have been divided between their Los Angeles residence and various rentals in London, juggling Suki Waterhouse's singing career and Robert Pattinson's recent filming commitments. The couple has expressed a strong desire to own a home rather than continuing to rent, seeking a quiet environment where their daughter can grow up away from constant scrutiny. They view the Cotswolds as an ideal location for seclusion and normalcy, a trend previously followed by celebrities such as Jeremy Clarkson, The Beckhams, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.

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Preparation for 007 Franchise

Robert Pattinson was officially announced as the new 007 last week, a role he described as the honor of a lifetime. The filming for the next Bond installment is scheduled to take place largely in the UK, with a potential release date set for November 2028. This production requirement necessitates a stable living arrangement in Britain, prompting the couple to prioritize finding a long-term residence near the filming locations. Pattinson confirmed in September that London would remain his working base through the end of the year, where he was previously shooting a Batman sequel.

Return to British Roots

Suki Waterhouse has openly discussed her intention to return to the area where she grew up in Chiswick, west London, after years of international travel. In a July interview with The Sunday Times, she described their recent life as strange and backwards, noting that they had been moving every couple of months without a true home. She mentioned applying for their daughter to join a primary school and expressed a desire to live near the River Thames in the future. Robert Pattinson was raised in Barnes, another London district, further anchoring the couple's ties to the city.

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Previous California Lifestyle

Before returning to the UK, the couple spent time renting in Beverly Hills, California. Robert Pattinson admitted that living on the West Coast made him feel bougie, contrasting with his previous self-image as an Eastside hipster. He noted that he used to only visit Beverly Hills for agency meetings but has since appreciated the lifestyle. Despite their Hollywood status, both actors prefer to keep their private lives out of the spotlight, often preferring to enjoy quiet walks with their daughter in London neighborhoods like Hampstead and Notting Hill.

Relationship Timeline and Future

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse first became linked in July 2018 and became engaged in December 2023. Earlier this year, Pattinson hinted that they may have already married secretly while promoting their film The Drama alongside co-star Zendaya. The couple has been diligent in keeping their personal life private, even when public figures like Zendaya and Tom Holland faced speculation about secret weddings during their promotional tours. As Pattinson prepares for the global spotlight of James Bond, the couple's move to the Cotswolds aims to provide a grounded foundation for their family life amidst his rising fame.