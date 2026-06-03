Robert Pattinson Clarifies Batman Body Critics: 'I Worked Out Every F***ing Day'

Robert Pattinson has responded to critics of his Batman physique, insisting he worked out multiple times a day for the role. He clarifies his previous statements and discusses the physical demands of his upcoming projects, including Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'.

Robert Pattinson has clarified his previous statements regarding his physique for the role of Batman in 'The Batman ', addressing critics who found his superhero body underwhelming.

Initially, Pattinson, 40, had mentioned that he didn't train extensively for the role, comparing himself to a 'boyish vampire' instead of the usual muscular DC hero. However, in a recent interview with GQ, he insisted that he worked out multiple times a day, even at odd hours like 3 AM, to prepare for the role.

'I worked out every f***ing day,' Pattinson said. 'Even after that, I still look like I didn't work out. ' He admitted that his earlier interviews might have contributed to the lack of praise for his physical transformation. Looking back, Pattinson had previously stated that he ignored the trainer hired for him by the studio, believing that excessive workout routines set an unhealthy precedent.

Now, as he prepares to reprise his role in Matt Reeves' upcoming sequel, Pattinson is taking a more proactive approach. He has moved to a new LA house with partner Suki Waterhouse and their daughter, which features a home gym for his pre-shoot workouts. Despite the physical demands of the Batman movies, Pattinson considers his next project, Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey', to be even more physically intensive.

He described the shoot as exhausting, with cast members looking 'broken' at the end of each day. Tom Holland, his co-star in 'The Odyssey', also echoed these sentiments, calling it his 'toughest' job to date





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