Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond. Curtis Brown agents Sarah Spear and Grace Clissold have represented him since his teenage years, leading to his Piccadilly Circus unveiling.

Robert Pattinson was officially unveiled as the next James Bond at London's Piccadilly Circus on Monday at 3pm, marking the end of weeks of intense industry speculation. A massive billboard in the heart of the West End displayed an iconic image of the actor wearing a tuxedo and holding Bond's signature weapon, triggering jubilant cheers from a large crowd gathered below.

Curtis Brown Team Celebrates Historic Moment

The cheering crowd consisted primarily of employees from Curtis Brown, a leading British literary and talent agency, who walked from their nearby Regent Street office to celebrate their star client. Pattinson becomes only the seventh actor in history to portray the iconic 007 character, joining a lineage that includes legendary performers who defined the franchise for decades. The emotional scene underscored the significance of the casting decision for both the actor and his representation team.

Also read Robert Pattinson: Becoming James Bond is ‘the honour of a lifetime’

Agents Sarah Spear and Grace Clissold Discover Star

Jonny Geller, the CEO of Curtis Brown since 2012, publicly congratulated his colleagues Sarah Spear and Grace Clissold for discovering the young actor during his early career. Geller shared videos of the team's celebration on social media, explicitly crediting Spear and Clissold for identifying Pattinson's potential when he was just a teenager. The agents had merged their formidable rosters to become co-agents in 2003, having represented Pattinson from his very beginning after finding him in youth theatre.

Pattinson's Career Trajectory and Current Projects

At 40 years old, Pattinson is on a generational run, garnering critical acclaim for recent performances in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, The Batman, Primetime, and Dune: Part Three. His journey began more than two decades ago with a role as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, followed by his breakthrough as Edward Cullen in the Twilight film series alongside Kristen Stewart. The five Twilight movies became a global phenomenon, grossing over $3.35billion worldwide and establishing Pattinson as a Hollywood heartthrob before he transitioned to more critically acclaimed independent and blockbuster roles.

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The Secret Agents Behind Hollywood's A-Listers

Spear and Clissold have maintained a low profile despite their significant influence, having met at the University of Exeter before pursuing separate paths in talent representation. Spear began her career at Independent Creative Management Limited in Elstree Studios and moved to London Management before joining Curtis Brown in 2002. Clissold graduated from Royal Holloway, University of London, and joined London Management before merging her portfolio with Spear's at Curtis Brown the following year. Together, they now represent more than 50 stars, including Dev Patel, Keeley Hawes, and Isla Fisher.

Impact on Franchise and Future Productions

The announcement solidifies Pattinson as the most famous among the rumored candidates, leveraging his immense global recognition to breathe new life into the 007 franchise. While Daniel Craig has retired from the role, the casting of Pattinson signals a shift toward a younger demographic with a proven track record in both fantasy epics and gritty crime thrillers. Fans and industry insiders alike are now awaiting details on his first official appearance in the role and the timeline for the upcoming production schedule.