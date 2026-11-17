Robert Pattinson is officially the next 007, replacing Daniel Craig. Amazon MGM Studios, Michael G. Wilson, and Barbara Broccoli confirm the casting, sparking memes.

Robert Pattinson has been officially confirmed as the next actor to portray the iconic fictional British Secret Service agent 007 in the James Bond film series. The announcement was made on Monday by the official James Bond account on social media, which posted a photograph of the American-British actor holding a firearm alongside the caption stating his new role. This selection ends months of intense industry speculation regarding who would succeed Daniel Craig, who departed the franchise in 2021.

The casting decision marks a significant milestone for Amazon MGM Studios, the parent company that acquired the Eon Productions film franchise. Mike Hopkins, the head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, described the appointment as a defining moment for the studio and a major step in the history of the spy franchise. He emphasized that the choice of Robert Pattinson aligns with the studio's vision for a new era of the character, citing the actor's remarkable range and magnetic screen presence as key factors in the decision-making process.

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The announcement was met with an immediate and widespread reaction across social media platforms, where fans generated numerous memes and humorous commentary. Many users compared the release of the news to the traditional signal of white smoke from the Sistine Chapel, with one fan posting a photo of the MI6 building in Vauxhall releasing smoke to suggest the selection of a new papal figure. Others made jokes about the actor's casual wardrobe choices, with one user commenting on a picture of Pattinson in a brown Adidas tracksuit by suggesting it represented the perspective of a future Bond villain.

Senior executives behind the franchise, including Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, have stood firmly behind the selection of Robert Pattinson. The casting announcement highlights the involvement of a high-profile creative team attached to the upcoming project, which includes director Denis Villeneuve, known for his work on the Dune franchise. The production will also feature writers Steven Knight and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, indicating a strong collaborative effort to launch the new chapter of the series.

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Robert Pattinson joins the list of actors who have previously portrayed the character in major motion pictures. He was selected over other contenders including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Jacob Elordi. Sir Roger Moore's son, Geoffrey Moore, publicly expressed his support for the new casting choice in an interview with the Daily Mail. He stated that Robert Pattinson has the necessary experience and correctly targets the appropriate demographic for the role, noting his British heritage as an additional positive attribute for the position.

The process to find the successor to Daniel Craig involved rigorous auditions and screen tests held at Bray Studios in Windsor. Final rounds of casting occurred last month, with reports indicating that a small group of actors reached the final stages of the selection process. Robert Pattinson had previously worked with director Denis Villeneuve on the upcoming Dune Part Three, which may have facilitated their professional collaboration on the James Bond project. The announcement solidifies the transition from the Daniel Craig era to a new chapter under Amazon MGM Studios leadership.