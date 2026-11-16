Robert Pattinson Cast as James Bond in Bond 26, Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Robert Pattinson has been officially cast as James Bond, taking over from Daniel Craig. The as-yet-untitled Bond 26 will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and is expected in 2028.

Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as James Bond, landing one of the most anticipated roles in cinema. The announcement ends months of speculation about who would take over from Daniel Craig, who exited the franchise five years ago.

Pattinson Named Seventh James Bond

Pattinson will be the seventh official Bond, succeeding Craig, who played the role in five films from 2006 to 2021. The casting was revealed by Matthew Belloni of Puck magazine on Friday 13 November. Belloni reported that Pattinson was studio Amazon MGM's preferred choice for the role. Industry insiders had previously claimed the race was between Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor and Callum Turner.

Also read Robert Pattinson named as new James Bond

Ultimately, Pattinson's star power nabbed him the gun-toting spot in what was one of the most anticipated casting announcements of the 21st century. Denis Villeneuve has come on board as director of the beloved spy thriller series. Pattinson and Villeneuve won't need time to get familiar, as they have already worked together on the final Dune movie, which comes out next month.

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The as-yet-untitled Bond 26 will be produced by David Heyman and Amy Pascal, while Steven Knight is writing the script. The film is expected to be released in 2028. Pattinson's contract reportedly calls for a three-film deal, despite the studio requiring the next 007 to commit to a four Bond film contract. The 40-year-old actor was born in Barnes, London, in 1986.

Pattinson Career From Twilight to Batman

He began his film career in 2004 with a small part in Vanity Fair, but scored his big break in 2005 as the ill-fated Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter. Playing Cedric brought him into the mainstream. Pattinson then became a global teenage heartthrob as vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise. Based on the bestselling books, the series ran across five films from 2008 to 2012.

He reprised the role in New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011) and Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012). Reflecting on the mania, Pattinson said: I think the only scary part was right in the thick of it all, when it was very, very intense. Now the intensity has died down and it's just very warm memories.

During and around this time, Pattinson also worked on several other projects, including Remember Me (2010), Water for Elephants (2011), Bel Ami (2012), and David Cronenberg's Cosmopolis (2012). His performance as an emotionally detached billionaire was praised by critics, marking his turn away from blockbusters and towards independent and arthouse projects. In 2014, he worked with Cronenberg again on Maps to the Stars, alongside Julianne Moore, Mia Wasikowska and John Cusack.

Rise from Indie Films to Mainstream Blockbusters

In 2015, Pattinson starred in Life as a photographer for LIFE magazine shooting pictures of James Dean, played by Dane DeHaan. He followed it with Good Time in 2017, playing a criminal trying to get his brother out of prison. In 2018 and 2019, he appeared in High Life, alongside Juliette Binoche, Andre Benjamin and Mia Goth, and The Lighthouse, opposite Willem Dafoe. He also caught the attention of Christopher Nolan and starred as Neil in 2020's Tenet.

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Pattinson then took on another major franchise role as the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves' 2022 film The Batman, starring opposite Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. The movie grossed almost $800million (£600m) at the box office. A sequel, The Batman: Part II, will land in 2028, the same year it is believed his first Bond movie will arrive. Since 2019, he has balanced indie projects with high-profile works such as The King, Die My Love and The Drama.

Just this month, Pattinson wowed audiences with his uncanny portrayal of Chris Hansen in Primetime, which recounts the rise and fall of How to Catch a Predator. He also starred opposite Zendaya in an A24 film and appeared in his second Nolan film, The Odyssey, playing the villain Antinous, which has picked up Oscar buzz.

As a result, Pattinson has become one of the industry's most in-demand and most celebrated actors. Some critics might have argued that it was impossible for one actor to be both Batman and Bond, fronting two of the most legendary roles in pop culture. But the appointment of Pattinson proves that studio bosses have no doubt he can make the distinct transition and that he's the best person to breathe new life into the franchise.

Pattinson Previously Expressed Desire for Bond Role

In 2012, Pattinson said he would definitely like to go for Bond, but wanted to wait around 20 years. There'd be nothing worse than, like, Let's get a fresh-faced Bond! he added. That would be the worst idea in the world. It would be ridiculous to reinvent it as some young posh kid.

If he does get the part now, he'll be six years ahead of his own prediction. There's no doubt that Pattinson has taken on a heavy burden, with the expectations of the 64-year franchise weighing on his shoulders. But after an utterly remarkable career filled with indie jaunts and mainstream haunts, if anyone can handle the pressure, it's R-Patz. With a wild and wonderful career already under his belt, he's entering a whole new era for his fourth decade.