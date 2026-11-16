Robert Pattinson has been announced as the seventh official James Bond, taking over from Daniel Craig. The actor, 40, said the role is the honour of a lifetime, with Denis Villeneuve directing and Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing.

Robert Pattinson has been announced as the new James Bond, becoming the seventh actor to officially play 007. The news was shared on the official 007 Instagram account on Monday with a picture of the British actor, 40, holding a gun.

The post was captioned: Robert Pattinson is James Bond. Pattinson said shortly after: James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I am deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement.

Also read Robert Pattinson named as new James Bond

I could not be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team. Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said: Today marks a defining moment for our studio and a significant milestone in the history of James Bond as we proudly introduce Robert Pattinson as the next 007.

This iconic character has captivated audiences around the world for more than six decades, and there is no doubt that Robert's remarkable range, magnetic screen presence, and quiet intensity make him an exceptional choice to carry that legacy forward. With Denis Villeneuve at the helm, Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing, Tanya Lapointe executive producing, and a brilliant script from Steven Knight, we have a world-class creative team in place to usher in a new era of Bond.

Advertisement

Robert Pattinson Final Auditions At Bray Studios

Final auditions took place last month at Bray Studios in Windsor. Pattinson was reportedly the mystery star who arrived at the studios in Berkshire on October 24 during screen testing. It was reported that Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult had joined the race as late contenders, with screen tests taking place throughout last month and between three and five actors reaching the final stages.

The process was so secretive that Pattinson only learned he had won the part on Sunday morning, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Director Denis Villeneuve personally told him, after the pair previously worked together on the upcoming Dune 3. Pattinson's casting follows weeks of speculation. His name only entered the mix the week before the announcement, with Jack, Callum Turner and a mystery actor previously said to be top of the shortlist to take over from Daniel Craig as Bond.

Reports at the weekend suddenly put him as favourite, including Matthew Belloni's Puck newsletter reporting test deals. His casting puts to bed the frantic guessing about which unknown actor would be anointed as Bond. In a 2012 interview, years before his casting, Pattinson gave an awkward response when asked if he would ever play James Bond. He was left red-faced and said: Why does everyone keep asking me this?

Like there already is a James Bond. I do not know, I mean I do not know. I love James Bond. Fans joked well that aged well as the clip resurfaced on social media after the announcement.

Robert Pattinson Casting Reaction And Social Media Buzz

Other viewers quipped: And now he is, he was not ready then, and love him, he is so unserious. Fans rushed to share their views after the announcement, with many praising Pattinson as one of the finest actors of a generation. They wrote on X: Harry Potter, Twilight, Batman and now James Bond. Pattinson is nothing short of iconic.

Another said: It is Robert's cinematic world and we are just living in it. One fan posted: From Twilight to Batman to James Bond. Robert Pattinson's career revenge arc is actually insane. Another wrote: Getting to play both Batman and James Bond is crazy.

Zoe Ball wrote: Well Mr Bond we have been expecting you. Some fans noted that Pattinson played an agent in the 2020 film Tenet, calling it a perfect audition for Bond. One wrote: I am kind of not surprised about Robert Pattinson being the new James Bond, it was as clear as day he was going to be. He already did an audition tape by playing that Neil character in Tenet and he killed it.

Advertisement

Greatest actor of my generation. Another said: Happy that Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond. Tenet proved that he would make a great 007. A third posted: There is not one single thing that would make me think Robert Pattinson is not a great choice to play James Bond.

Fan Doubts And The Batman Casting Factor

He is a great actor. However, others were not sure about the choice, saying he has already been in too many big films like Twilight and Batman. One critic wrote: Like he is definitely an actor who would do it justice but god he is like everywhere and I feel like people are bound to get tired of it.

There is also the Batman factor, which reportedly put off long-time producer Barbara Broccoli back in 2019 when Pattinson was announced as the next caped crusader, after she had reportedly been considering him while No Time to Die production was underway. Pattinson rose to fame as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga alongside then-girlfriend Kristen Stewart.

He has since broken out of the teen film genre with a string of indie and blockbuster roles, including Good Time with the Safdie brothers, The Lighthouse, and as the lead in The Batman. His varied career showed him as a morally grey operative in Tenet. The next Batman film is out in 2028, thought to be the same year as Bond 26's release. Nina Gold was assigned as casting director for Bond 26 in May.

Amazon MGM Studios Takeover And New Producers

The casting process followed the passing of full creative control to Amazon from producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, for whom it was literally the family business inherited from Albert R. Cubby Broccoli, after reportedly fractious years trying to work with the tech and media giant. New producers Amy Pascal, known for Spider-Man, and David Heyman, known for Harry Potter and Paddington, are both fabulous and one is British.

The announcement replicated the same pose from Pattinson's predecessor Daniel Craig, when Craig landed the role in 2005. Craig, who was blonde, faced outrage when he was cast in October 2005, but blew fans away with his gritty, fresh take in Casino Royale the next year. Pattinson's unveiling was an Instagram grid wipe and new posts, along with a digital billboard in Piccadilly Circus at 3pm on Monday where lucky fans glimpsed him as Bond.

The announcement is part of the tradition of Bond castings, and Pattinson is expected to do three films, likely a decade.