Robert Pattinson's Transformation from Harry Potter and Twilight to His Life as a Dad

A look back at Robert Pattinson's transformation from his early years in Hollywood before his relationship with Kristen Stewart to his life as a dad, including his relationship with Kristen Stewart and fatherhood.

As Robert Pattinson celebrates his 40th birthday, let's look back on his transformation from his early years in Hollywood before his relationship with Kristen Stewart to his life as a dad...

... On his 40th birthday, let's look back at Robert's transformation from his early years in Hollywood before his relationship with Kristen Stewart to his life as a dad... ... On his 40th birthday, let's look back at Robert's transformation from his early years in Hollywood before his relationship with Kristen Stewart to his life as a dad





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