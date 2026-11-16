Robert Pattinson has been announced as the new James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig. His casting raises questions about The Batman Part II, which is now scheduled for 2028.

Robert Pattinson has been announced as the new James Bond, taking over the role from Daniel Craig. The casting was unveiled on the franchise official Instagram account and on a billboard in London Piccadilly Circus.

Pattinson becomes the first Bond since Amazon took creative control of the franchise after acquiring MGM. Long-term producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson stepped back from the series. The next Bond film, currently dubbed Bond 26, is in development. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will write the script.

Also read Robert Pattinson named as new James Bond

Denis Villeneuve To Direct James Bond 26

Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct. Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers. Production is expected to begin in 2027 with a release in 2028. No exact dates have been announced.

Daniel Craig took over as Bond with Casino Royale in 2006 and bowed out after No Time To Die in 2021. Pattinson, 40, is not shy of huge franchises. He starred in Harry Potter, Twilight and The Batman. He is currently in cinemas with Primetime and is tipped for a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

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He is in a long-term relationship with actress and singer Suki Waterhouse. The pair welcomed their first child in 2024. The Bond casting followed a fiercely competitive search. Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult and Josh O Connor were all linked to the role.

The Batman Sequel Faces Delay Amid Bond Casting

Pattinson is now keeping busy playing two of cinema most well known action heroes. His casting as Bond has raised an obvious question among superhero fans: what does this mean for the long-awaited sequel to The Batman? The Batman Part II has endured a troubled journey to the big screen. Production will now stretch into 2027.

Andy Serkis, who plays Alfred Pennyworth, revealed last week that he has yet to shoot a single scene for the sequel. He explained that filming has been extended. Production was temporarily suspended in October after director Matt Reeves stepped away to attend to a family matter. Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh was subsequently drafted in to oversee the remainder of principal photography.

Pattinson has praised Soderbergh for stepping in. He said: I am so happy he has come on to help Matt. It is incredibly generous of him and he is doing it in the loveliest way. It is completely selfless.

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Soderbergh Steps In To Assist Matt Reeves

He added that Matt had put so much work into the script and they are almost done. He said having a filmmaker of Soderbergh calibre on board to help get the film to the editing stage was a huge benefit. The Batman Part II is currently scheduled for release on February 18, 2028. It was originally earmarked for an October 2025 release.

By the time it lands, audiences will have waited almost six years to see Pattinson back in the Batsuit. That is the longest gap between a Batman film and its direct sequel. Serkis has been busy directing and starring in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which began filming in New Zealand in July. Reeves has previously spoken about his ambitions for a trilogy.

Pattinson Balances Dual Franchise Commitments

With Pattinson now assuming a role that could dominate the next decade of his career, coordinating the two franchises may prove increasingly complicated. Neither DC Studios nor Amazon MGM has announced any changes to its respective films as a result of the casting. Pattinson could find himself fronting two of cinema most recognisable franchises within months of one another in 2028.

For now, he will simply have to get accustomed to leading a double life, something both Bruce Wayne and James Bond know a thing or two about.