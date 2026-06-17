Robert Thurman, Renowned Buddhist Scholar and Father of Uma Thurman, Dies at 84

Robert Thurman, the first Westerner ordained a Tibetan Buddhist monk by the Dalai Lama and a celebrated Columbia University professor, has died at 84. His life bridged East and West, influencing generations through scholarship and advocacy.

Robert Thurman , a prominent American Buddhist scholar, author, and the first Westerner to be ordained a Tibetan Buddhist monk by the Dalai Lama , passed away on June 16 at the age of 84 in Woodstock, New York.

The announcement was made by Tibet House US, the Manhattan-based nonprofit he co-founded to promote Tibetan culture and the Dalai Lama. Thurman's life was a remarkable tapestry of spiritual devotion, academic rigor, and cultural bridge-building that profoundly influenced Western understanding of Tibetan Buddhism. Born on August 3, 1940, in New York City, Robert A.F. Thurman's journey into Buddhism began in the 1960s after a transformative trip to India.

He was ordained by the Dalai Lama in 1964, a historic milestone that marked the first time a Westerner received full monastic ordination in the Tibetan tradition. However, his path took a turn when he left the monkhood in the late 1960s to marry and start a family. Despite leaving monastic life, Thurman remained a devoted lay practitioner and scholar. He earned his Ph.

D. from Harvard University and became a leading authority on Indo-Tibetan Buddhist studies. For three decades until his retirement in 2019, he held the Je Tsongkhapa Professorship of Indo-Tibetan Buddhist Studies at Columbia University, where he inspired countless students and published numerous translations and commentaries on Buddhist texts. Thurman was not only a scholar but also a cultural ambassador. In 1987, he co-founded Tibet House US with the Dalai Lama to preserve and promote Tibetan culture.

His advocacy brought global attention to the plight of Tibet and the teachings of the Dalai Lama. In 1997, Time magazine named him one of the 25 most influential Americans. His personal life also intersected with Hollywood: he raised his daughter, actress Uma Thurman, with Buddhist values, spending two years in Almora, India, a hub for Western Buddhists. Uma starred in iconic films like Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, and Robert occasionally appeared alongside her at events.

The Thurman family requested privacy at this time, as stated in the Instagram post from Tibet House US. Robert Thurman's legacy endures through his writings, his students, and his unwavering commitment to spreading compassion and wisdom in the modern world





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