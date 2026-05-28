Robert Wagner Celebrates 36th Wedding Anniversary with Jill St John

Robert Wagner, 96, celebrates his 36th wedding anniversary with wife Jill St John, marking the fourth and longest-lasting marriage for both of them. Wagner's relationship with St John began two months after his previous wife Natalie Wood fell from his yacht and drowned in 1981. The couple's anniversary comes as Wagner continues to face scrutiny over his past marriage to Natalie Wood, with many still questioning the circumstances of her death.

Robert Wagner , 96, celebrated his 36th wedding anniversary with wife Jill St John this week, posting a heartfelt message on Instagram. The couple exchanged vows in 1990, eight years into their romance, marking the fourth and longest-lasting marriage for both of them.

Wagner's relationship with St John began two months after his previous wife Natalie Wood fell from his yacht and drowned in 1981. Wood and Wagner were married twice, and Wagner was married to her for the second time when she died. Wagner has been married four times, with his previous wives including Natalie Wood, Marion Marshall, and Jill St John's co-star in the 1971 James Bond film, Natalie Wood's sister Lana.

St John is best known as the first American Bond girl, starring in Diamonds Are Forever, while Wagner is famed for TV shows ranging from Hart to Hart to Two and a Half Men. The couple met as contract players at 20th Century Fox in the 1950s, and their careers intersected in 1967 when they both featured in the TV film How I Spent My Summer Vacation.

In a curious foreshadowing of their future link, St John's co-stars in the 1971 James Bond film included Natalie Wood's sister Lana, with whom St John is said to have conducted overlapping affairs with their movie's leading man Sean Connery. The start point of a simmering decades-long feud between the two women, Lana and St John's complicated history has been the subject of much speculation.

Natalie Wood drowned off the California coast near Santa Catalina Island over Thanksgiving weekend in 1981, having plummeted from Wagner's yacht the Splendour at night at the age of just 43. She had been drinking aboard the vessel that evening with Wagner, Christopher Walken and their captain David Davern. Wagner - who was married to Wood for the second time when she died - has confessed he and Walken argued fiercely about her career before the drowning.

In 1990, eight years into their romance, Wagner and St John exchanged vows, beginning what for each of them was the fourth and longest-lasting marriage. Wagner's previous marriage to Natalie Wood was marked by controversy, with the case being reopened in 2011 and Wagner naming a person of interest in 2018, owing to discrepancies in his version of events, as well as to the fact that Wood's autopsy indicated she had fresh bruises on her arms and upper body.

Although the case was declared cold in 2022, meaning Wagner was officially cleared, conspiracy theories have continued to examine him to this day. Wagner adopted Wood's daughter Natasha Gregson, who took his surname to become Gregson Wagner and still lovingly refers to him as 'Daddy Wagner.

' Lana Wood on the other hand has had a fraught equation with Wagner, even crashing a 2016 event honoring St John in order to demand that he speak to police amid the reopened investigation into Natalie Wood's drowning, according to Radar Online. The couple's anniversary comes as Wagner continues to face scrutiny over his past marriage to Natalie Wood, with many still questioning the circumstances of her death.

As the couple celebrates 36 years of love and laughter, their relationship remains a subject of fascination and intrigue, with many still trying to piece together the truth behind Natalie Wood's tragic death





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