Brighton are ready to listen to offers for Matt O'Riley, with Tottenham and Atletico Madrid/Dortmund also interested in signing the 25-year-old midfielder.

The Lilywhites are keeping tabs on the Denmark international, but the interest from the duo of Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund is currently understood to be more advanced.

Brighton are ready to listen to offers for the 25-year-old, with sources indicating that he will not be part of Fabian Hurzeler's plans for next term after his loan spell with Marseille. The South Coast outfit are looking to recoup as much of the £25million that they paid to sign him from Celtic as possible, as it has quickly become clear that there is no future for him at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton are set to see them strengthen across the board this summer after another difficult campaign, and they are prepared to try to take advantage of O'Riley's challenging situation. Roberto De Zerbi keen to sign Matt O'Riley for the second time De Zerbi has already signed O'Riley once in the last 12 months, and he is now keen to repeat that trick and take the midfielder to Tottenham in the coming months.

The Italian chief was the driving force behind the former Fulham academy graduate's loan move to the French Riviera, and he is now a key influence behind the Lilywhites' interest. O'Riley impressed with two goals and two assists during his debut Premier League season back in 2024-25, but Brighton have now moved on from him and are prepared to cash in ahead of next term.

Tottenham are one of a number of clubs that are chasing his signature at the moment, but they must find a way of working beyond the likes of Atletico and Dortmund if they want to strike a deal. De Zerbi is keen to stamp his own image on the squad after they narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of the season, and he is already hoping to reunite with one of his most trusted stars.

The capital club came within a whisker of signing the Brazilian during last summer's transfer window, but ultimately saw their efforts thwarted by Pep Guardiola, who encouraged the 22-year-old to pen a new deal at the Etihad Stadium. However, Spurs are ready to move back in for the youngster this summer, and sources say that the chance to work under De Zerbi is something that strongly appeals to the player himself.

Savinho has been unhappy with the level of gametime that he has received for the Citizens this term, and he is now open to a move, with Tottenham promising a more significant role





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Matt O'riley Roberto De Zerbi Tottenham Brighton Atletico Madrid Borussia Dortmund

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