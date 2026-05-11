Roberto De Zerbi's self-destruct spiral continues as Tottenham miss chance to close gap on Chelsea

Spurs' chances of avoiding relegation now look like it could go to the final day of this turbulent, chaotic season after missing a chance to open up a significant four-point advantage over Chelsea. New head coach Roberto De Zerbi was a picture of anguish as Tel conceded a penalty that allowed Chelsea's Tel to equalize. He missed the opportunity to put Spurs in a comfortable position and then beat them twice.

The sight of Roberto De Zerbi pulling a black hood over his face as he stalked the touchline was a symbol of another night of self-destruction by New head coach De Zerbi.

The Italian is learning quickly that no such territory as a comfort zone exists at Spurs, and certainly not when presented with the opportunity to put daylight between themselves and the opposition. The picture of anguish was De Zerbi after Richarlison squandered a chance to put Spurs in a comfort zone by blazing a simple chance over the bar as they led It would not have settled the game - 2-0 is no guarantee with Spurs - but it might just have settled the nerves jangling around the stadium





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Roberto De Zerbi Spurs Chelsea Louis Saha Joe Rodon Sean Longstaff James Maddison Lukas Nmecha Luka Jovic Karius

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