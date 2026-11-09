Roberto Urbano Flashes Court As HungryPanda Driver Jianming Feng Murder Trial Begins

Roberto Urbano exposed himself in Melbourne Magistrates Court while appearing via video link for the murder of HungryPanda rider Jianming Feng. Donations for the victim's family reach nearly half a million dollars.

Roberto Urbano, a 51-year-old man accused of murdering HungryPanda delivery driver Jianming Feng, caused a disruption during his initial court appearance at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court by performing a naked stunt. Footage of the incident, captured by independent journalist Ryan Naumenko, shows Urbano flashing his genitals on camera while appearing via video link to answer charges related to the fatal stabbing of the 47-year-old father-of-two.

Jianming Feng died after suffering an alleged knife wound to the chest while working in Melbourne's central business district on a Friday night. The violent incident occurred near Fredrick Way, where emergency services were called just before 8:10 pm to report a man found with suspected stab wounds. Despite immediate CPR attempts by first responders, Mr. Feng was declared dead at the scene.

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Chaos Unfolds in Melbourne Magistrates Court

The chaotic scene unfolded on Monday when prosecutors sought specific orders regarding injuries sustained by the accused, Roberto Urbano. Urbano interrupted the filing hearing to claim he had an injury in his hand, stating, 'I'm the one who has injury,' before Magistrate John Livitsanos muted the audio feed. When the magistrate instructed Urbano to remain quiet and wait for his legal representatives, the accused appeared enraged.

Urbano then stood on a stool and exposed his genitals in a silent, waving protest that lasted until the court feed was cut. The Magistrate had previously indicated he was satisfied on the balance of probabilities that Urbano was a relevant suspect and that there were reasonable grounds to believe he committed the offence. The disruption highlighted the tension surrounding the high-profile case involving the death of a migrant worker.

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Forensic Evidence and DNA Comparison Procedures

Despite the disruption, the court proceeded with granting applications for forensic photography of Urbano's injuries and a swab for DNA analysis. Magistrate Livitsanos approved the collection of digital images of the wound on Urbano's right hand and a whole-body medical examination to identify recent injuries likely linked to the altercation. These measures were part of a broader effort to gather physical evidence connecting the accused to the crime scene.

The mouth swab ordered by the court is intended to obtain a DNA profile suitable for comparison against biological evidence already in police possession. This includes blood swabs taken from the location where Jianming Feng was found. Prosecutors requested a 16-week period to prepare the brief of evidence, citing the need to analyze a large amount of CCTV footage to build a comprehensive case against Roberto Urbano.

Community Grief and Financial Support for Family

Jianming Feng had moved to Australia around 2017 to work for approximately two more years, leaving behind his wife of 30 years, Xu, and their two children, who are now in their 20s and remain in China. Xu recognized her husband from viral footage shared on WeChat, noting that she knew exactly which delivery bag he carried because they video-called almost every day. She described him as cheerful and friendly, while his children characterized him as hardworking and optimistic.

The community response to the tragedy has been swift and substantial, with a GoFundMe campaign established to support Mr. Feng's family already raising more than $430,000 by Monday. HungryPanda, the food delivery platform where Feng worked, stated it was deeply saddened and had established a dedicated response team to assist the family and address the incident. The total donations were reported to be nearing $500,000 as the city rallied around the victim's loved ones.

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Next Steps in the Legal Proceedings

Roberto Urbano has made no application for bail and is scheduled to return to court in April. During the current hearing, it was noted that the accused had a possible diagnosis of schizophrenia, prompting the magistrate to order that he be seen by a custody nurse. A second man, in his 30s, was also discovered nearby with a suspected stab wound shortly after the incident and was taken to the hospital.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on the forensic analysis of evidence and the preparation of the legal brief by prosecutors. The case has drawn significant public attention due to the violent nature of the crime and the subsequent conduct of the accused during court proceedings. All eyes are now on the upcoming April hearing, where further developments in the trial against Roberto Urbano are expected to be addressed.