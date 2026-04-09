Robin Wright Finds Blissful New Life in English Countryside After Leaving 'S***show' America

Actress Robin Wright, known for her roles in films and television, has embraced a tranquil new chapter in her life, trading the Hollywood spotlight for the English countryside. The article details her move, her relationship with architect Henry Smith, and her reflections on leaving behind the fast-paced life of America for a simpler, more fulfilling existence. It also discusses her past relationships and her positive outlook on life.

Robin Wright , the acclaimed actress known for her roles in films and television, has embraced a new chapter in her life, finding solace and happiness in the tranquil English countryside. After decades in the Hollywood spotlight, Wright, now 60, has traded the fast-paced lifestyle of the United States for a quieter existence in the Chilterns, a region known for its rolling hills and picturesque villages.

She shares her idyllic life with her architect boyfriend, Henry Smith, 52, expressing a profound contentment with her decision to leave behind what she described as the 's***show' of America. This move reflects a growing trend among Hollywood stars seeking refuge from the relentless pressures of fame and the demanding nature of the entertainment industry, choosing instead to prioritize a more balanced and fulfilling life. \Wright's transition to the English countryside was driven by a desire for simplicity and a yearning for a life that prioritizes presence and connection. The actress revealed that the constant construction and fast-paced environment of Los Angeles ultimately led her to seek a different pace of life. Her ideal mornings now begin with the gentle sounds of birdsong, followed by leisurely walks with her dogs. This stark contrast to the frenetic energy of Hollywood underscores her shift in priorities, placing greater emphasis on personal well-being and a slower, more mindful approach to life. The actress found a breaking point in LA with the constant construction of huge houses. She has found her person. The actress has met her British-born Australian boyfriend in a Chilterns pub. The couple plan to move to a rented home in the English seaside with labradors Rusty and Rocky. Wright's experiences highlight the appeal of a life less consumed by the pressures of a competitive industry and the allure of finding love and peace after many years. \Wright's journey to this point has been marked by a series of significant life experiences, including three previous marriages and a long-term relationship. The actress, who turned 60, does not see it as the end of an era. The thrice-divorcee previously filed for divorce from her third husband, Clement Giraudet, in 2022. She has two children from her marriage to Sean Penn. Despite the challenges and changes that have defined her personal life, Wright maintains a positive outlook, emphasizing the importance of resilience, self-discovery, and the enduring power of love. She expressed her satisfaction with her present life, highlighting the 'liberating' feeling of being content and having found companionship. Wright's story offers a message of hope and inspiration, reminding us that it is possible to create a life filled with happiness and fulfillment at any stage of life. She has two children - daughter Dylan, 34, and son Hopper, 32 - from her on/off 13-year marriage to second ex-husband Sean Penn, which ended in 2010. The Pour Les Femmes co-designer said it was 'so relaxing' to be 'seen and loved for who I am' but getting married a fourth time is absolutely out of the question: 'No. God no. Why? That's just unnecessary.





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