Robin Wright on Love, Relationships, and a New Chapter: 'I Don't Want to Worry Anymore'

Actress Robin Wright discusses her past relationships, her evolving views on love, and her new life with architect Henry Smith. She reflects on the lessons learned from previous marriages and engagements, and what she now seeks in a partner as she approaches 60. The star of 'House of Cards' also talks about her latest project, the thriller series 'The Girlfriend'.

Robin Wright , reflecting on her past relationships and the lessons learned, has shared her evolving perspective on love and commitment. The actress, known for her roles in movies and television, has experienced several high-profile relationships, including marriages to Dane Witherspoon, Sean Penn , and Clément Giraudet, as well as two broken engagements to Ben Foster.

At 59 years old, Wright has spoken candidly about what she now seeks in a partner, emphasizing a desire for trust, peace of mind, and a departure from the anxieties that often accompany early relationships. In an interview, she expressed a longing to avoid the doubts and suspicions that plagued her in her younger years, stating, 'I don't want to worry anymore. I don't want to doubt, I don't want to suspect. I don't want all those things that we did in our 20s.'\Wright’s journey through love and relationships is a testament to her resilience and evolving understanding of what truly matters. Her previous relationships, particularly her marriage to Sean Penn, which lasted from 1996 to 2010, and her subsequent marriage to Clément Giraudet, which ended in 2022, provided her with invaluable insights. Despite the challenges and heartaches, Wright remains a romantic at heart, embracing the possibility of finding lasting happiness. She acknowledges the tumultuous nature of relationships, but believes in the human capacity to rebound and rediscover love. She recently revealed that she has found 'her person' in architect Henry Smith, with whom she has been in a relationship for several years. Wright describes Smith as a good, decent man, highlighting his qualities as exactly what she was seeking. She has embraced a life of peace and comfort with Henry in Britain, with plans of moving to a new home by the coast. However, she has ruled out the possibility of marriage again. Speaking about turning 60, Wright conveys a sense of liberation, of being done with searching and settling. She feels content with her current lifestyle and partner, where she can grow old with somebody, travel and see the world. She added, 'It's liberating to be done. Be done with searching, looking and getting 60 per cent of what you wanted.'\Beyond her personal life, Wright continues to thrive professionally. She is currently directing and starring in the thriller series 'The Girlfriend,' where she embodies the role of a mother with a strong protective instinct towards her son. Wright discussed how she used her own maternal instincts to craft this character and gave insight into the development of the show. 'My character has the perfect son—she's obsessed with him. When he brings home a new girlfriend, she's suspicious. It evolves from there. As a mom , I've had that sixth sense of 'not quite sure she's great for my son...' One banal thing and I've blown it out of proportion. But never to the extent of The Girlfriend... it's a shocker,' she told AARP. The actress, who directed and stars in the Prime thriller series 'The Girlfriend', premiered on September 10, has found solace in the UK with her boyfriend and has also seen her children, Dylan and Hopper, following her into the acting world, Hopper even providing her with acting advice. Wright embraces the wisdom that comes with age and has no plans of slowing down





