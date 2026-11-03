Robinson and Bamber Lead Fast Bowler Sweep at Cricket Writers Club Awards

Ollie Robinson and Ethan Bamber top the winners list as fast bowlers dominate the annual Cricket Writers Club Awards, highlighting England's pace depth and domestic success.

Fast bowlers claimed the spotlight at the annual Cricket Writers Club awards, with Ollie Robinson emerging as England's cricketer of the year. He joined fellow England aspirants Naavya Sharma and Ethan Bamber among the prestigious prize winners, underscoring a season defined by exceptional pace bowling performances across domestic and international stages.

Robinson and Bamber Secure Top Honors

Robinson, 32, received the Bob Willis Trophy after a remarkable return to Test cricket this summer following two years away from the squad. The Sussex paceman took 28 wickets in four Tests at an average of just 9.30, a performance that lifted him into the International Cricket Council Test bowling rankings top five. He becomes the fifth winner of the Bob Willis Trophy since it was reallocated in 2022.

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Warwickshire spearhead Bamber, 27, was named the County Championship player of the year for his vital role in the Bears stunning ninth title triumph. He claimed 69 wickets in 16 matches, with 32 of them coming from late August onwards as the Bears won five of their last six games to win the title for the first time since 2021.

Sharma and Corteen-Colemn Gain Recognition

Middlesex England Lions fast bowler Sharma became the 77th winner of the Young Cricketer of the Year Award. The 21-year-old followed Fred Trueman, Geoffrey Boycott, Ian Botham, David Gower, Mike Gatting, Andrew Flintoff, James Anderson, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes in winning the accolade. Sharma, who is already very much on England radar, took 35 wickets in just nine County Championship matches at an average of 21, as well as helping Middlesex to win the One-Day Cup.

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England youngster Tilly Corteen-Coleman, who turned 19 in August, was voted by the 450-strong membership as Women Young Cricketer of the Year. She starred for Surrey and Southern Brave, made her England debut in both white-ball formats, and was part of the T20 World Cup squad that lost in the final to Australia at Lord's. Her selection highlights the depth of talent emerging in the women's game following her impactful domestic and international appearances.

Diverse Winners Across Cricket Disciplines

Scotland Kirstie Gordon wins the Women Cricket Award, adding to the diversity of recognition across the sport. As well as representing Scotland at the T20 World Cup, she captained the Nottingham-based Blaze to a domestic treble of Blast, County Cup and One-Day Cup. Her leadership and all-round skills were instrumental in securing the multiple titles for her club during the season.

Other winners at the annual lunch included England mixed disability cricketer Angus Brown, who was named Disability Cricketer of the Year. He hit a 43-ball hundred against India, England first in the mixed disability format, and also made the fastest-ever century, from 45 balls, in the Disability Premier League. His achievements mark significant milestones for disability cricket at both national and franchise levels.