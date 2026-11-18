Roblox users reportedly dressed avatars as the Southport attacker and armed them with a knife, the inquiry heard, prompting serious concerns from bereaved families.

The online gaming platform Roblox allowed users to dress and arm characters to resemble the Southport attacker, the Southport Inquiry has been told. Counsel Alex Jamieson put the evidence to Katie Stevens, a senior member of Roblox's safety and community teams, during the second phase of the public inquiry in London. The families of the three girls murdered by Axel Rudakubana have expressed serious concerns about the content, which the inquiry described as egregious.

Rudakubana, who was 17 at the time, killed Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, Merseyside, on July 29, 2024. He was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum term of 52 years. The second stage of the inquiry is focusing on violence-fixated individuals, meaning people who are not driven by ideology but who seek to terrorise society.

Also read PlayStation users’ £2bn lawsuit against Sony thrown out by competition tribunal

How Roblox Users Recreated the Southport Attacker

Users on Roblox created avatars that resembled Rudakubana on the day of the attack, according to evidence heard by the inquiry. The inquiry secretariat's investigation found that a rudimentary search turned up users who had put references to Rudakubana and the date of the murders into their usernames or screen names.

The same users reportedly used Robux, the platform's online currency, to equip their avatars with a knife. The inquiry described the material as wholly inappropriate and offensive, and it was identified during an investigation into online content about Rudakubana.

Advertisement

Roblox is used by more than six out of ten UK children aged between eight and 14 every month, according to the regulator Ofcom. That reach is why the inquiry examined how such content could appear on the platform at all.

Roblox Responds to Concerns From Families

Katie Stevens agreed that the content was abhorrent and acknowledged that the bereaved families had serious concerns. When Alex Jamieson said it was unacceptable that the murderer of innocent children could be venerated through avatars on the platform, she said Roblox shared that concern.

Stevens told the inquiry that Roblox strives to increase its safety measures every day and had removed the content. She said no one at Roblox wanted such material on the platform, and that every incident mattered because real people were affected.

Jamieson said Roblox had not apologised and had only described it as regrettable that users misused the platform. Stevens later said the company was sorry that bad actors had used its platform in that manner and that its safeguards had not caught the material. She also said the company recognised that those users had violated its terms of use.

Advertisement

Platform Scale and Safety Team Under Scrutiny

The inquiry was told that Roblox hosts 7 million user-created games and has 111 million daily users. Those users take part in 6.1 billion chat messages and 1.1 million hours of voice communications each day, creating a moderation challenge at very high volume.

Roblox has 3,000 full-time employees, including about 400 full-time workers in its safety team, along with thousands of contractors who support content moderation. Of its users, 70 per cent are under 18, including 34 per cent under 13, and some users can be as young as five years old.

The inquiry also heard that games on the site had included one that recreated the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut, in which 20 children and six members of staff were murdered in 2012. Jamieson asked Stevens to consider how horrific it would be if a child, a member of the affected families or a Southport resident encountered such an avatar on the platform.