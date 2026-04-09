Roblox Grooming Case: Mother Warns Parents After Abuser Jailed

A mother warns parents to monitor their children's online activity after her daughter was groomed on the Roblox gaming platform. The abuser, Carlo Tritta, was sentenced to 28 months in jail and placed on the sex offenders register.

The mother of a 14-year-old girl, who was groomed through the online gaming platform Roblox , has issued a stark warning to parents, urging them to vigilantly monitor their children's online interactions. This warning comes in the wake of the abuser, 19-year-old Carlo Tritta , being sentenced to 28 months in jail for his heinous crimes. Tritta, described as 'calculating', initiated contact with the girl in September 2024 through Roblox , a platform popular among children.

He then systematically moved the communication off Roblox and onto other messaging services, meticulously building her trust over a significant period. This manipulative strategy culminated in Tritta fostering a perception of a relationship, after which he coerced the girl into sending sexually explicit messages and images. The victim’s mother uncovered the abuse on her daughter’s phone in August, triggered by her observation of the girl's increasingly apparent depression and withdrawn behavior. Tritta’s attempts to conceal his actions included sending the girl an old phone, attempting to circumvent scrutiny of their communications. This predatory behavior continued for a year before the mother took the courageous step of reporting Tritta to the police. \Carlo Tritta's calculated actions, spanning months, demonstrated a disturbing level of premeditation and manipulation. His grooming tactics, initiated through the seemingly innocuous environment of Roblox, reveal the potential dangers lurking within online platforms frequented by children. The abuser not only engaged in grooming behaviors but also attempted to thwart the investigation and silence the victim. Even after the police launched their investigation, Tritta persisted in his efforts to control and intimidate the girl, sending gifts and Moonpig cards containing threatening messages. One such message read, I know your mum saw the last one but you need to seriously think about this and if she sees this you need to think about this too. He added, If this goes to court, this will likely end up on the news, that's both of our names ran through dirt for the whole world to see, highlighting his attempt to manipulate and scare his victim. Tritta further escalated his actions by traveling from his home in Hampshire to Manchester to see the girl and even made a false report to social services regarding the girl's mother and brother, under the guise of protecting her. Following this, he attempted to coerce the girl into dropping the charges, leading to his arrest in December for perverting the course of justice. Astonishingly, just days after receiving a suspended sentence, Tritta breached the conditions by returning to the victim's family home, resulting in his rearrest and the subsequent charge of multiple child sex offenses. His relentless pursuit of his victim underscores the devastating impact of grooming and the importance of swift intervention and justice.\Today, Carlo Tritta was sentenced to jail and placed on the sex offenders register for a period of ten years, a testament to the severity of his crimes. He pleaded guilty to charges including sexual communication with a child, causing a child to watch a sexual act, and creating indecent images. Furthermore, Tritta admitted to two counts of witness intimidation and criminal damage, demonstrating the breadth of his criminal behavior. The victim's mother, in her interview with ITV News, emphasized her lack of awareness regarding the potential dangers hidden within the popular gaming platform, Roblox. Having been used by her daughter since the age of seven. She expressed her shock, stating, ‘I just never thought anything of this game. Some parents think their child's playing it, they're online playing with their friends. But what you need to realise is there's also people... who are a lot older, who are on that game for one reason, and it's to groom. If you asked me months ago, would I think something like this would happen? No, not to my child.' Roblox is the most frequently played game in the UK for children aged eight to twelve. A Roblox spokesperson stated, We are deeply saddened to hear of this troubling case. Criminal behaviour has no place on Roblox. They continued to mention that since January, Roblox has been taking steps to address the issues by requiring all users to go through age checks in order to communicate on the platform. The platform is designed to limit communications to people of similar ages and those they already know





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