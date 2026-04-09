Roblox Grooming Case: Mother Warns Parents After Abuser Jailed

A mother's warning to parents after her daughter was groomed through the online game Roblox. The abuser, Carlo Tritta, was sentenced to jail for 28 months after manipulating and sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl. The mother urges parental vigilance, highlighting the risks within online gaming platforms. Roblox has taken measures to enhance user safety, but the incident highlights the ongoing dangers of online grooming and the importance of parental monitoring.

The mother of a 14-year-old girl, who was groomed through the online gaming platform Roblox , has issued a stark warning to parents, urging them to diligently monitor their children's online activities following the sentencing of her daughter's abuser to 28 months in jail. The abuser, identified as 19-year-old Carlo Tritta, initiated contact with the girl in September 2024 through Roblox , a platform popular among children.

Tritta, described as 'calculating,' gradually gained the girl's trust before transitioning their conversations to other messaging services. He manipulated the situation to the point where the girl perceived their relationship as romantic, subsequently pressuring her to send sexually explicit messages. The mother's discovery of the abuse on her daughter's phone last August came after observing a change in her daughter's behavior, including signs of depression. Tritta, in an attempt to conceal his actions, sent the schoolgirl an old phone to prevent their conversations from being exposed. After a year of grooming, the mother reported Tritta to the police. Tritta was arrested at his workplace on suspicion of grooming a teenager. Even after an investigation was launched, Tritta continued his attempts to manipulate the situation, sending gifts and Moonpig cards to the victim with manipulative messages. One printed message contained a chilling warning: 'I know your mum saw the last one but you need to seriously think about this and if she sees this you need to think about this too.' It also included a threat: 'If this goes to court, this will likely end up on the news, that's both of our names ran through dirt for the whole world to see,' before closing with 'I love you, C x'. Further demonstrating the extent of his manipulation, Tritta traveled from his home in Hampshire to the girl's home in Manchester multiple times. He even went so far as to contact social services to falsely report the girl's mother, claiming he was doing it for 'her protection.' The situation escalated when Tritta was arrested in December for perverting the course of justice after attempting to coerce his victim into dropping the charges. Despite receiving a suspended sentence, he brazenly returned to her family home just three days later, leading to his rearrest and the subsequent charging of a series of child sex offenses. Today, the court sentenced Tritta to jail, and he has also been placed on the sex offenders register for ten years. Tritta pleaded guilty to charges including sexual communication with a child, causing a child to watch a sexual act, and creating indecent images. He also admitted to two counts of witness intimidation and criminal damage. Roblox, which the girl had been using since the age of seven, is the most popular gaming platform in the UK for children aged eight to twelve. The mother, speaking to ITV News, expressed her disbelief and the need for parents to be vigilant. She stated, 'I just never thought anything of this game. Some parents think their child's playing it, they're online playing with their friends. But what you need to realise is there's also people... who are a lot older, who are on that game for one reason, and it's to groom. If you asked me months ago, would I think something like this would happen? No, not to my child.' A spokesperson for Roblox issued a statement in response to the case, stating, 'We are deeply saddened to hear of this troubling case. Criminal behaviour has no place on Roblox. Since January, Roblox has required all users to go through age checks in order to communicate on our platform, with the system designed to limit communications to people of similar ages and those they already know.' The case underscores the critical need for heightened parental awareness and vigilance regarding children's online interactions, highlighting the potential dangers lurking within seemingly innocent gaming platforms





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