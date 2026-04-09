Roblox Grooming Case: Mother Warns Parents After Abuser's Sentencing

A mother is speaking out after her daughter's abuser, who groomed her through the online game Roblox, was sentenced to jail. The case highlights the hidden dangers of online grooming and the importance of parental monitoring.

The mother of a 14-year-old girl, who was groomed through the online gaming platform Roblox , is urging parents to closely monitor their children's online activities following the sentencing of her daughter's abuser. Carlo Tritta, 19, was sentenced to 28 months in jail for grooming the girl, starting in September 2024. He manipulated her trust over an extended period, eventually moving their conversations off Roblox to other messaging services.

This carefully orchestrated manipulation led the girl to believe they were in a relationship, which Tritta then used to coerce her into sending sexually explicit messages. The mother discovered the abuse last August when she noticed her daughter’s sudden change in mood and behavior. This discovery on the daughter's phone was the catalyst for revealing the ongoing exploitation and initiated the process of holding the perpetrator accountable.\Tritta's manipulative behavior continued even after the investigation began. He attempted to cover his tracks and evade consequences by sending the girl an old phone, presumably to conceal their communications. Furthermore, he sent gifts and personalized Moonpig cards with threatening messages. One card included a chilling message designed to intimidate the victim and manipulate her into silence, stating that a court case could expose both of their identities to the world. He went to the extreme of visiting the girl's home multiple times and even falsely reported the mother to social services. After initially receiving a suspended sentence, Tritta escalated his actions by returning to the family home, leading to his rearrest and the addition of further charges, including perverting the course of justice after attempting to coerce the victim into dropping the charges. Tritta's repeated actions underline his determination to maintain control and avoid accountability for his crimes, and highlight the severity of his predatory behavior.\Tritta was ultimately sentenced after pleading guilty to a range of serious offenses, including sexual communication with a child, causing a child to watch a sexual act, and creating indecent images. He was also convicted of witness intimidation and criminal damage. He has been placed on the sex offenders register for ten years. The victim's mother expressed her shock and concern, acknowledging that she initially viewed Roblox as a harmless platform for her daughter to connect with friends. She is now warning other parents to be vigilant, recognizing the hidden dangers within seemingly innocuous online environments. Roblox, a game popular among children aged eight to twelve, is the most played game in the UK. The platform itself has responded to the case by stating that it does not condone such criminal behavior and has implemented measures, such as age verification checks and limitations on communication, to prevent future instances of this nature. This case demonstrates the critical importance of parental awareness and the need for stringent online safety protocols to protect vulnerable children from predators actively seeking to exploit them





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