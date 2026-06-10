Robyn First Dumped as Sam's Player Reputation Sparks Fan Outcry on Love Island

The latest Love Island episode saw Robyn become the first contestant ejected from the villa after new arrivals chose other partners. Meanwhile, Sam faced backlash for kissing two women, Namibia and Victoria, without transparency, leading fans to label him the villa's biggest player. The dramatic recoupling ceremony further intensified the season's romantic entanglements.

Robyn, a star from the hit ITV reality series Love Island , became the first contestant to be officially dumped from the villa in the latest dramatic episode.

The show returned on Wednesday night with heightened tension as two new male contestants, Simba and Tommy, entered the villa as bombshells. At that point, Angelista, Ellie, and Robyn were left without partners after previous recouplings. Following tradition, the new arrivals were summoned to the fire pit where they received a text instructing them to choose which girl they wished to couple up with. Simba selected Angelista and Tommy chose Ellie.

With no one picking Robyn, she was left single and therefore ejected from the island. The announcement was made via a text read aloud: "You are now single and therefore dumped from the Island. Please pack your bags and say your goodbyes.

" The other islanders gathered around Robyn for an emotional farewell as shock waves ran through the villa. Robyn tried to comfort her fellow contestants, telling them, "Guys don't be upset, it is what it is," before her departure. Her exit raises questions about how she will reflect on her time in the villa and what her absence will mean for the remaining couples as the search for love continues.

This episode also spotlighted the controversial actions of Sam, who has now been accused by fans of becoming the villa's "biggest player" after a confusing series of romantic encounters with two different women. Sam initially struggled to find his place after the recent arrivals of Namibia and Victoria. He began by pulling Namibia aside for a conversation where he explicitly asked, "Would you say I'm your favourite in here?

" After receiving a positive response, he leaned in, declaring, "I think I fancy you the most… If there was a recoupling now I'd pick you. " Undeterred, he later sought out Victoria and asked if she had any "bold moves" planned. He then invited her on a private tour of the villa, leading her to the Terrace. The two shared flirty exchanges and intense eye contact.

During this private moment, Sam told Victoria, "When you like something you've got to go for it… and I like you.

" The conversation culminated in a steamy kiss on the terrace. Afterwards, Sam revealed the incident to Namibia in the kitchen, sheepishly admitting, "So we did have a little kiss up there.

" Namibia responded with apparent understanding, saying, "That's fine, you know? " But Sam's attempt to reassure her continued as he added, "I was thinking when I was up there, gone. I wish you were there with me.

" Namibia, clearly less pleased with that comment, snapped back, "Well, you went with her instead. " Sam tried to downplay it, joking, "I've only given them a tour. I was only trying to be friendly.

" The following day, Sam invited Namibia to the Hideaway, a private bedroom space, for another intimate conversation away from the others. While concealed in the Hideaway, he again professed his feelings, saying, "I still fancy you the most in here, I think you're beautiful.

" However, their secret rendezvous was accidentally discovered by Victoria, who walked in and exclaimed, "Oh my god, I cannot believe this," as she realized where the pair were hiding. Sam had not informed Victoria about his previous kiss with Namibia, nor his continued intimate moments with her. This secretive behavior sparked a wave of reactions on social media platform X, where fans expressed confusion and criticism.

Comments included: "Why did Sam take Victoria to the terrace if he wanted to take Namibia and kiss her he is moving mad actually," "Sam really changed his stripes tonight," "Nah I'm actually crying this episode is a mess," "Sam don't be playing between Victoria and Namibia please and why haven't you told Victoria about the kiss yet? ," "Sam I can't believe this, yesterday I had a tear in my eye now today you did this?

," "Sam is a red flag," and "How Sam has turned into the villa's biggest player is beyond me but I've been rooting for him so we love to see it.

" Later in the episode, a recoupling ceremony was announced via text, with the newest arrivals, Victoria and Namibia, given priority to choose first. Namibia picked Sam, while Victoria selected Ope, further complicating the romantic dynamics. Love Island continues to air at 9pm on Wednesday nights on ITV2 and ITVX





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Love Island Robyn Dumped Sam Player Namibia Victoria Recoupling Drama

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