Roc Nation Sports International: Building Brands in Soccer

Roc Nation Sports International is a company that aims to build brands in new ways all over the world, with a focus on soccer. They have partnered with clubs of different sizes and have represented some of the game's top stars. Roc Nation Sports International is an agency, a consultant, and works with players and partners with some of the biggest brands in the game.

From partnerships with clubs big and small to their role representing some of the game's top stars, Roc Nation is aiming to build brands in new ways all over the world.

Seven years ago, Michael Yormark sat down in a room with Roc Nation's major stakeholders. Jay-Z was there, of course. So, too were fellow Roc Nation founders Juan Perez and Desiree Perez. That group entered that room with one big question: what next?

They left with an answer: soccer. Now, on the eve of a World Cup in America, Roc Nation Sports International is doing things even Yormark may not have imagined





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Roc Nation Sports International Soccer Partnerships Clubs Brands Jay-Z Juan Perez Desiree Perez Chelsea FC KS Cracovia Opportunity Lifestyle Brands Globalization Cultural Cache Challenger Brand Polish Football Krakow Robert Platek KS Cracovia Roc Nation Sports International Soccer Partnerships Clubs Brands Jay-Z Juan Perez Desiree Perez Chelsea FC KS Cracovia Opportunity Lifestyle Brands Globalization Cultural Cache Challenger Brand Polish Football Krakow Robert Platek KS Cracovia

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