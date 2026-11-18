A massive gas explosion suspected to involve a hot tub rocked Rochdale on Tuesday. Emergency crews evacuated residents and investigated the blast near Bury Road.

A massive gas explosion ripped through a residential property on Bury Road in Rochdale on Tuesday 17 November, shocking neighbors with a sound comparable to a bomb detonating nearby. Emergency services responded rapidly to the scene at approximately 4:30 pm, deploying a 50-metre safety cordon to secure the area and protect the public from potential hazards.

Mechanism and Immediate Reaction

The explosion occurred at a large house situated on a small cul-de-sac, with investigators initially believing the incident involved a malfunctioning hot tub. Video footage captured by witnesses showed a massive fireball erupting from a nearby garden, sending debris flying high into the air and causing significant structural damage to the property. Residents described the force of the blast as capable of shaking houses and audible up to five miles away from the epicenter of the event.

Also read Suspected Hot Tub Gas Explosion Evacuates Rochdale Homes on Bury Road

The immediate reaction from the community was one of stunned disbelief, particularly because no injuries were reported despite the intensity of the blast. One neighbor stated that the event was like a bomb going off, noting that pieces of a glass chandelier from her hallway crashed down while debris landed in her garden and driveway. She expressed amazement that no one was hurt, especially given that the street is typically bumper-to-bumper with pedestrians and traffic during that time of day.

Emergency Response and Stakeholder Actions

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) dispatched three fire engines from Heywood and Rochdale fire stations, along with a Special Response Vehicle from Ashton-under-Lyne fire station. The crews worked alongside Cadent Gas, Greater Manchester Police, and North West Ambulance to make the area safe. Firefighters remained in attendance for eight hours to manage the aftermath and ensure the site was secure before allowing residents to return to their properties.

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Cadent Gas confirmed that an investigation into the cause of the explosion is now underway, stating it is too early to determine the exact origin of the incident. Workers from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) were also spotted on the scene the following morning, indicating a thorough regulatory review is taking place. The company emphasized the importance of their investigative process to determine liability and safety protocols.

Real-World Impact and Community Resilience

The blast caused widespread disruption, with shattered roof tiles, broken timber, and blown-out fence panels scattered across the pavement and nearby hedgerows. Despite the chaos, witnesses highlighted the resilience of the community, with one woman waving a blanket to stop traffic to protect a person with a pram who had been walking past the scene. A dozen policemen and a dozen firemen were present, swarming the area to manage the emergency and assist affected residents.

Residents who were initially evacuated from their homes have since been allowed to return, including the owners of the affected property. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with gas infrastructure and hot tub installations in residential areas. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as the investigation into the specific causes of the explosion proceeds.