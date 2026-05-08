Rochdale Local Elections Results: 2026 Elections in Rochdale

The 2026 local elections in Rochdale have taken place, with 20 out of 60 seats on Rochdale Borough Council up for grabs. The results are due from Friday, May 8, at 2pm.

Voters in Rochdale have had their say in the 2026 local elections. Seats on Rochdale Borough Council were up for election in the wards of Balderstone & Kirkholt, Bamford, Castleton, Central Rochdale, East Middleton, Healey, Hopwood Hall, Kingsway, Littleborough Lakeside, Milkstone & Deeplish, Milnrow & Newhey, Norden, North Heywood, North Middleton, Smallbridge & Firgrove, South Middleton, Spotland & Falinge, Wardle, Shore & West Littleborough, West Heywood and West Middleton.

A total of 20 out of 60 seats were up for grabs on Rochdale Borough Council, with one councillor elected in each ward. Elections in Rochdale take place three out of every four years with a third of councillors elected each time. Rochdale Council is a metropolitan borough council responsible for the majority of local government services, such as education, social care, highways, planning and recycling.

Get MEN Premium now for just £1 HERE – or get involved in our WhatsApp group by clicking HERE Ahead of the election, the council was run by Labour with 43 seats. Polls closed at 10pm on Thursday, May 7, with the count taking place on Friday morning. Results for the Rochdale local elections are due from Friday, May 8, at 2pm.

In total, more than 5,000 council seats were up for grabs across 136 local authorities in England on election day. Mayoral elections also took place in six areas. Below you can see the full results for every seat up for election in Rochdale. You can select your ward from the drop-down list





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Rochdale Local Elections 2026 Elections In Rochdale Rochdale Borough Council Labour Mayoral Elections England Local Government Services Education Social Care Highways Planning Recycling

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