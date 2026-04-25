Rochdale on the Brink of National League Title After Remarkable Turnaround

Rochdale face York City in a winner-takes-all clash for the National League title, a remarkable turnaround for a club that faced financial uncertainty just three years ago. Ryan East reflects on the club's journey and the potential impact of promotion.

The atmosphere surrounding Rochdale Football Club has undergone a remarkable transformation. Just under three years ago, when Ryan East first joined the team, uncertainty loomed over the players' financial security.

Now, the club stands on the precipice of a potential jackpot, poised for a dramatic showdown with York City this Saturday. The match, a decisive battle for the National League title, will be played at a sold-out Crown Oil Arena, with York City entering the final day of the season holding a two-point lead. Rochdale’s recent form has been nothing short of spectacular, securing three consecutive victories through last-minute goals, including a heart-stopping win against Braintree Town.

This late goal, scored by Emmanuel Dieseruvwe in the 99th minute, dramatically extended the title race, occurring while York City’s players were already celebrating what they believed was their promotion after a win against Yeovil. The season has seen both teams surpass the 100-point mark, dominating a highly competitive division. For Rochdale, a return to the Football League would represent a significant recovery, three years after their relegation due to severe financial difficulties that threatened the club’s very existence.

Ryan East reflects on his initial arrival at the club, admitting he wouldn’t have foreseen this current position. The club’s recent history has been fraught with challenges, including fears of liquidation as recently as early 2024.

However, the acquisition by the Ogden family brought much-needed stability, paving the way for potential success. East acknowledges the turbulent times, recalling wage issues during his first season and the genuine possibility of the club ceasing to operate. He attributes the club’s resilience to an underdog mentality, mirroring the team’s fighting spirit on the pitch.

He expresses gratitude to the new owner for their support and emphasizes the profound impact a return to the English Football League (EFL) would have on the town. The team’s journey has been a rollercoaster, but they are now within touching distance of achieving their goal. Rochdale faces a formidable opponent in York City, who secured a 4-1 victory in the reverse fixture and eliminated Dale from the FA Cup.

A draw would be sufficient for York to claim the title, but East believes this pressure will ultimately favor Rochdale. He points out that York were widely tipped to win the league comfortably at the start of the season, while Rochdale has consistently defied expectations. The midfielder is confident in his team’s ability to secure a victory, highlighting their underdog status throughout the season and their surprising progress.

He believes they have established themselves as one of the best teams in the league’s history and are entering the match with unwavering confidence. East emphasizes the ideal scenario for Rochdale – knowing they must win without anything to protect – which suits their playing style. He views this as the perfect opportunity to showcase their talent on a big stage, expressing the team’s eagerness to compete.

Beyond the immediate title race, East also advocates for the National League’s campaign to implement a three up, three down system with League Two. He argues that the quality of the top seven teams in the National League is more than capable of competing in League Two, and this season has served as a compelling demonstration of that potential. He hopes Rochdale can be part of making this change a reality.

East’s ultimate aspiration is to continue this debate as a League Two footballer, contributing to the growth and development of the English football pyramid. The stakes are high, the atmosphere is electric, and Rochdale is ready to fight for its future





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