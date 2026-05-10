Rochdale Town Hall Wins Four Architecture Awards, Including RIBA North West.

Rochdale Town Hall, which underwent a £20m restoration in 2022 and reopened in 2020, has received four prestigious architecture awards from the Royal Institute of British Architects' North West branch. The restoration brought hidden rooms back into use for the public and earned its architects the North West Award, North West Client of the Year, North West Project Architect of the Year, and North West Conservation Award.

A Grade I-listed town hall, which reopened after a major restoration in 2022, has received four prestigious architecture awards from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) North West.

Rochdale Town Hall, which closed during the 2020 regeneration period, reopened its hidden rooms to the public. Mark Robinson, director of economy at Rochdale Council, said the awards were a testament to the town's ambition and the belief in the Hall's restoration. Rochdale Town Hall won awards in categories such as the North West Award, North West Project Architect of the Year, North West Client of the Year, and North West Conservation Award.

Pablo Iglesias, chairman of RIBA North West jury, praised the winners for their skill, craft, and attention to context. RIBA North West Award winners are now considered for a RIBA National Award and could be shortlisted for the RIBA Stirling Prize





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Rochdale Town Hall Restoration Architecture Awards RIBA North West Pablo Iglesias

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