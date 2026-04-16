Rochelle Humes Earned More in S Club Juniors Than The Saturdays Due to Music Industry Financial Shifts

Presenter Rochelle Humes revealed she made more money as a child in S Club Juniors than during her time in The Saturdays, attributing the disparity to the changing financial landscape of the music industry and the impact of 360 deals. She also discussed the pressures of maintaining a public image and the intrusive nature of the paparazzi during her pop career.

Rochelle Humes , a familiar face on British television, recently shared candid insights into her early career, revealing a surprising financial reality: she earned more money as a child pop star in S Club Juniors than she did as a member of the chart-topping girl group The Saturdays .

The presenter, who rose to fame at the tender age of 12 in the early 2000s with S Club Juniors, a spin-off of the popular S Club 7, recalled the stark difference in financial rewards between her two girl band experiences. S Club Juniors, active from 2001 to 2003, featured a young Rochelle alongside Frankie Bridge, Aaron Renfree, Jay Asforis, Stacey Franks, Calvin Goldspink, Daisy Shelvey, and Hannah Richings. Their youthful energy translated into hits like Automatic High, establishing them as a recognizable act. Following the group's conclusion, Rochelle and Frankie went on to audition and secure spots in The Saturdays in 2007, joining Mollie King, Una Healy, and Vanessa White. While The Saturdays achieved significant commercial success with anthems such as All Fired Up and Higher, reaching the pinnacle of the charts on several occasions, Rochelle explained that the financial gains for the group were modest, primarily consisting of a fixed salary rather than substantial earnings. Speaking on Jamie Laing's Great Company podcast, Humes articulated the shift in the music industry's financial landscape. She stated, I made more money in S Club Juniors than I did in The Saturdays. The music industry the money just went out of it. It wasn't the same space to be in anymore. The presenter elaborated on the deceptive nature of record deals, clarifying that advertised figures often represented investments in production, marketing, and artist development, not direct income for the band members. The primary revenue streams for artists during that era were touring and brand endorsements. Rochelle highlighted the importance of these ventures, noting that the group would serve as the face of various products, with each member potentially having their own signature scent. These brand partnerships, alongside extensive touring, were crucial for generating income. However, the landscape changed with the introduction of 360 deals by record labels. These agreements allowed labels to take a percentage of not only record sales but also touring revenue and brand endorsements, significantly diminishing the artists' take-home pay. Rochelle emphasized the financial strain this created, especially when factoring in taxes, agent fees, and the need to split earnings among five members, all while being expected to maintain a certain public image. The pressure to project a lavish lifestyle that their actual earnings couldn't sustain was a significant challenge. Reflecting on her time in The Saturdays, which disbanded in 2014, Humes also spoke about the intrusive nature of paparazzi during that period. She described aggressive tactics, including photographers lying on the ground attempting to photograph under their skirts. This experience was a stark contrast to her husband Marvin Humes's time in the boy band JLS, whose interactions with the press were less invasive. The constant scrutiny and the lack of substantial earnings made it difficult to justify enduring such negative experiences. She confessed that they weren't earning enough to feel empowered to opt out of these difficult situations, stating, We weren't earning enough money. It wasn't like, Okay, I don't like this anymore, let’s stop this. Elsewhere in the interview, Rochelle addressed a deeply personal matter: her relationship with her absent father, Mark Piper. She revealed that she will never respect her father, who left the family when she was an infant. Having no real memories of him, she endured years of anger and sadness. The birth of her first child, Alaia-Mai, in 2013, marked a turning point, extinguishing any lingering curiosity or desire to connect with him. Despite the absence of a father figure, Rochelle found support in her uncle, former professional footballer Paul Ince, who played a significant role in her upbringing. She recounted the emotional toll of waiting for a father who never appeared and the profound shift in her feelings upon becoming a mother herself. Her father, Mark, later had three other children, including Love Island contestant Sophie Piper, and Rochelle eventually reconnected with them after a 23-year estrangement





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